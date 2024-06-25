https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/eu-accelerates-de-dollarization-by-stealing-russian-money-1119126047.html

EU Accelerates De-Dollarization by Stealing Russian Money

The EU will send €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) in profits from the frozen assets of Russia's Central Bank to the "European Peace Facility" in order to meet the Kiev regime's military needs.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced on June 24 that the bloc has approved grabbing windfall income from frozen Russian assets.According to Borrell, €1.4 billion will be available in the course of the next month, and another €1 billion by the end of the year.Ninety percent of the revenues will be spent on arms and just 10 percent on construction projects in Ukraine.Going against the usual requirement for unanimity between its members, the EU snubbed Hungary's veto by using a legal "loophole"."New billions for Ukraine. This time by kicking up the European rules and leaving out Hungary," Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister Péter Szijjártó commented earlier on MondayHe slammed the "shameless breach of common European rules," stressing in a social media post that "This is a clear red line."After the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the EU and G7 countries froze almost $300 billion in Russian assets. Around $207 billion are held at Euroclear, a clearinghouse based in Belgium.Brussels' decision is "bad" in every respect, said Adriel Kasonta, a London-based foreign affairs analyst and former chairman of the International Affairs Committee at the Bow Group think-tank."It exposes the western double standard when it comes to the rule of law and the application of the rules to the countries equally," he continued.Russia has repeatedly warned it will take retaliatory measures in response to any attempts to expropriate its financial resources by the West, and that it would perceive any form of grab as "theft".Any actions with Russian frozen assets will trigger a symmetrical response, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Sputnik in late February, adding that a similar quantity of foreign assets have been frozen in Russia.Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing that Russia could take a wide variety of measures to respond to the G7 decision to fund Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets.

