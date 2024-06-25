https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/julian-assange-released-from-uk-prison-returning-home---wikileaks-1119112840.html

Julian Assange Released From UK Prison, Returning Home - WikiLeaks

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been released from prison in the United Kingdom and is flying to Australia, WikiLeaks said.

Earlier in the day, court documents revealed that Assange is expected to plead guilty to a US espionage charge as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. The statement confirmed reports that Assange has a deal with the US Department of Justice, which is yet to be formally finalized. Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London's high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

