Russia Calls Treaty With N Korea Warning for Those Solving Regional Problems Via Military

Russia Calls Treaty With N Korea Warning for Those Solving Regional Problems Via Military

The Russia-North Korea agreement is a warning for those countries planning to solve regional problems using military means, the treaty is not directed against South Korea or third countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.

"[This] treaty is a kind of warning for those countries that probably expected to or would plan to solve the problems of the peninsula and the region as a whole by military means," Rudenko said. Russia has repeatedly stressed that this treaty is not directed either against South Korea or against third countries, it "is not aimed at undermining the already difficult situation in the Northeast Asia region."Moscow Expects Seoul Will Calmly Accept Russia-N Korea AgreementMoscow expects Seoul to calmly accept the agreement between Russia and North Korea, and a sound approach to relations with the Russia will prevail, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.Last week, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the office of the South Korean president, that Seoul will reconsider the possibility of providing lethal weapons to Ukraine after Russia and North Korea concluded a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.On June 19, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.

