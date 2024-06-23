https://sputnikglobe.com/20240623/upgraded-russianorth-korea-strategic-partnership-sends-west-strong-challenge--1119078297.html

Upgraded Russia–North Korea Strategic Partnership Sends West ‘Strong Challenge’

Upgraded Russia–North Korea Strategic Partnership Sends West ‘Strong Challenge’

Sputnik International

President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he signed with Kim Jong Un should be seen as "a strong signal to the West," according to the Associated Press.

2024-06-23T15:48+0000

2024-06-23T15:48+0000

2024-06-23T15:48+0000

world

russia

north korea

vladimir putin

kim jong un

nato

strategic partnership

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119025344_0:206:2038:1352_1920x0_80_0_0_c819461e6f9f55afcb0aa4898e245034.jpg

President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership he signed with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un should be seen as "a strong signal to the West," according to the Associated Press.In NATO’s proxy conflict over Ukraine, Russia is prepared to “challenge Western interests like never before,” stated the US news agency.The newly-signed agreement “marked the strongest link between Moscow and Pyongyang since the end of the Cold War," it added. The authors recalled that Kim spoke of the new treaty as raising bilateral relations to the level of an alliance.Moscow "has nothing to lose," and is prepared to go “to the end” to achieve its goals in Ukraine, acknowledged the AP.Article 3 of the DPRK-Russia Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership states that, "in the event of an immediate threat of an act of armed aggression against one of the Parties, the Parties, at the request of one of the Parties, shall immediately use bilateral channels for consultations in order to coordinate their positions and agree on possible practical measures to assist each other to help eliminate the emerging threat."The news agency stressed that while in Pyongyang to sign the treaty, Putin noted statements by the US and other NATO countries on the supply of high-precision weapons systems and F-16 jet fighter aircraft to Ukraine for strikes on Russian territory. He doubled down on his May warning that NATO representatives must understand "what they are playing with" when discussing plans to allow Kiev to strike "legitimate targets" deep within Russian territory with missile systems transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the West.Russia could also provide long-range weapons to others, remarked Putin, echoing the West's argument that that they "have no control over what happens afterward."Russia could provide North Korea with help in "areas where its capabilities are still nascent,” the AP suggested.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the reaction of the West to the state visits of the Russian President to North Korea and Vietnam predictable, and perceived with hostility.Peskov remarked that any foreign relations move by Russia "is perceived, probably, through the prism of the main direction of Western aspirations to suppress Russia and all its activities."He also noted that Russia's cooperation with other states is in no way directed against third countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240620/full-text-of-russia-north-korea-strategic-agreement--1119035258.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240619/putins-north-korea-visit-directly-challenges-us-regional-clout-1119025861.html

russia

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

putin visits north korea, russia north korea defense pact, russia north korea agreement, russia north korea defense, putin korea treaty, putin north korea kim, kim putin agreement, putin kim meeting