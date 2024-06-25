https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/putins-ukraine-peace-proposals-reasonable-assures-us-senate-hopeful-1119116308.html

Putin's Ukraine Peace Proposals 'Reasonable', Assures US Senate Hopeful

Putin's Ukraine Peace Proposals 'Reasonable', Assures US Senate Hopeful

Sputnik International

The recent peace proposals on Ukraine voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin are reasonable and not extreme, while the Ukraine summit hosted by Switzerland without Russia’s participation was a complete farce, independent candidate for the US Senate from New York Diane Sare told Sputnik.

2024-06-25T08:45+0000

2024-06-25T08:45+0000

2024-06-25T08:45+0000

world

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

us

peace process

peace deal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118655566_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_193aa1ed1fe0592d2635e365cb7d63d4.jpg

"I think that what Putin put forward is actually rather reasonable because there were referenda in these new regions, the former Ukrainian oblasts. I know Russia has been investing a great deal in rebuilding and building to take care of the people living there," Sare said. "I was surprised, I think other people were surprised that he didn't say anything about taking Odessa. So, it's clear that his proposal is not an extreme proposal." Sare spotlighted the need for Ukraine's denazification as a reasonable request, acknowledging that it may be challenging due to the stance of certain NATO countries.Commenting on the Swiss-hosted summit on Ukraine earlier this month, to which Russia was not invited, Sare called it a "complete farce." "Because you can't have negotiations without Russia. So that was really ridiculous," she stressed.In early June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would declare an immediate ceasefire and engage in negotiations with Ukraine once Kiev withdrew its troops from the new Russian territories and formally renounced its intention to join NATO. Putin emphasized that Russia was demanding a neutral, non-aligned, nuclear-free status for Ukraine, along with its demilitarization and denazification.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/putins-peace-proposals-on-ukraine-are-golden-opportunity--lifeline-1118974919.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, ukraine summit, putin's proposals