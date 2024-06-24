International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Putin's Peace Proposals for Ukraine Remain Valid Despite Sevastopol Attack - Kremlin
Peace proposals for Ukraine voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin remain in force and the time frames have been announced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Yes, the president himself answered this question, if you remember, he answered at a press conference in Hanoi, where he explained the time frame," Peskov told reporters when asked whether peace proposals for Ukraine remain, given the terrorist attack in Sevastopol over the weekend.On Sunday, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked Sevastopol, using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads, four of which were shot down and one deflected and exploded over the city.Earlier this month, Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO. However, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the proposal, slamming it as an ultimatum.
Putin's Peace Proposals for Ukraine Remain Valid Despite Sevastopol Attack - Kremlin

09:53 GMT 24.06.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Peace proposals for Ukraine voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin remain in force and the time frames have been announced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Yes, the president himself answered this question, if you remember, he answered at a press conference in Hanoi, where he explained the time frame," Peskov told reporters when asked whether peace proposals for Ukraine remain, given the terrorist attack in Sevastopol over the weekend.
On Sunday, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked Sevastopol, using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads, four of which were shot down and one deflected and exploded over the city.
Analysis
Russia Willing to Commit to Peaceful Negotiations, as Ukraine Continues to Rely on Western Aid
18 June, 04:02 GMT
Earlier this month, Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO. However, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the proposal, slamming it as an ultimatum.
