Russia Says Expects to Sign Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement With Iran Soon
Russia expects to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Iran in the nearest future, as the work on the text of the agreement is almost complete, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.
"We expect that this agreement will be signed in the nearest future, as work on the text is already almost complete. All the necessary formulations have been found," Rudenko said. The main task for the two countries is to complete certain procedures related to the signing of such documents, the diplomat explained.
00:35 GMT 25.06.2024 (Updated: 00:58 GMT 25.06.2024)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Russia expects to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Iran in the nearest future, as the work on the text of the agreement is almost complete, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.
"We expect that this agreement will be signed in the nearest future, as work on the text is already almost complete. All the necessary formulations have been found," Rudenko said.
The main task for the two countries is to complete certain procedures related to the signing of such documents, the diplomat explained.
