Russia, Serbia Discuss Security Threats Related to Military Supplies

Russia and Serbia are discussing potential security threats related to military supplies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik, commenting on media reports about the export of Serbian ammunition to Kiev.

"Exchanging assessments of security threats is an integral part of the political dialogue between Russia and Serbia. Of course, this also concerns issues of military supplies," Grushko said. On Sunday, the Financial Times newspaper reported that Ukraine could have received ammunition from Serbia via third countries worth about 800 million euros ($858 million) since the beginning of the Russian special military operation.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dismissed the claims made by the Financial Times, stating that the weapons were sold to other countries with which Serbia has contracts. He noted that contracts for the sale of weapons and equipment exist only with Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and the UAE."We do not export weapons and equipment to protect ourselves from the fact that our brothers are not killed with Serbian weapons."

