Houthis Claim Use of Domestic-Made Hypersonic Missile Against Israeli Ship in Arabian Sea

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, claimed that it has used the first domestically-made hypersonic missile against an Israeli vessel in the Arabian Sea, military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.

"For the first time, the Yemeni armed forces used a hypersonic missile of their own production against the Israeli ship MSC SARAH V in the Arabian Sea," Saree said on X.Earlier, the Yemeni militia released footage of a new “locally made” hypersonic missile called the Palestine being launched toward the embattled Israeli Red Sea port city of Eilat. Israeli officials later confirmed that Eilat had been targeted, but indicated that there was no damage or injuries to report.

