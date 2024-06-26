Houthis Claim Use of Domestic-Made Hypersonic Missile Against Israeli Ship in Arabian Sea
© Photo : Houthi Media OfficeHouthi Media Office screenshot from a video showing a new hypersonic missile system unveiled by the defiant Yemeni militia this week.
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as Houthis, claimed that it has used the first domestically-made hypersonic missile against an Israeli vessel in the Arabian Sea, military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.
"For the first time, the Yemeni armed forces used a hypersonic missile of their own production against the Israeli ship MSC SARAH V in the Arabian Sea," Saree said on X.
Earlier, the Yemeni militia released footage of a new “locally made” hypersonic missile called the Palestine being launched toward the embattled Israeli Red Sea port city of Eilat. Israeli officials later confirmed that Eilat had been targeted, but indicated that there was no damage or injuries to report.
Yemen's Houthi rebels vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.