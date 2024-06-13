International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Chairs Science Council at Nuclear Research Center
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/russia-condemns-us-uk-pointless-strikes-in-red-sea-1118936436.html
Russia Condemns US, UK ‘Pointless Strikes' in Red Sea
Russia Condemns US, UK ‘Pointless Strikes' in Red Sea
Sputnik International
Russia condemns the United States' and United Kingdom's strikes in the Red Sea and considers them "pointless," Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.
2024-06-13T16:12+0000
2024-06-13T16:12+0000
world
red sea crisis
stephane dujarric
yemen
united kingdom (uk)
red sea
houthis
un security council (unsc)
us
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116015136_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_04b3b15d550edf934992ade1bcfe051a.jpg
"[W]e condemn the strikes by the US- and UK-led coalition targeting the sovereign territory of Yemen. This aggression is being perpetrated in violation of the UN Charter. It is pointless insofar as it cannot stop the attacks in the Red Sea," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation concerning Yemen. Nebenzia said that these "reckless instances" of the use of force by NATO countries leave behind them a stain of blood. On June 7, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the Allah Ansar movement in Yemen - whose supporters are popularly known as Houthis - had detained 11 UN personnel. Three days later, the Houthis said they detained spies linked to the US Central Intelligence Agency for allegedly carrying out intelligence and sabotage activities in Yemen.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/houthis-vow-to-continue-targeting-us-carrier-group-after-unveiling-new-hypersonic-missile-1118852457.html
yemen
united kingdom (uk)
red sea
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116015136_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_660cb23f366b8485fab9a1fd2b8bccf7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea

Russia Condemns US, UK ‘Pointless Strikes' in Red Sea

16:12 GMT 13.06.2024
© AP Photo / Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley GasdiaIn this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2024
© AP Photo / Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia condemns the United States' and United Kingdom's strikes in the Red Sea and considers them "pointless," Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.
"[W]e condemn the strikes by the US- and UK-led coalition targeting the sovereign territory of Yemen. This aggression is being perpetrated in violation of the UN Charter. It is pointless insofar as it cannot stop the attacks in the Red Sea," Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation concerning Yemen.
Nebenzia said that these "reckless instances" of the use of force by NATO countries leave behind them a stain of blood.
Screenshot from Houthi Media Office video showing a new hypersonic missile system unveiled by the defiant Yemeni militia this week. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2024
World
Houthis Vow to Continue Targeting US Carrier Group After Unveiling New Hypersonic Missile
7 June, 19:11 GMT
On June 7, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the Allah Ansar movement in Yemen - whose supporters are popularly known as Houthis - had detained 11 UN personnel. Three days later, the Houthis said they detained spies linked to the US Central Intelligence Agency for allegedly carrying out intelligence and sabotage activities in Yemen.

In November 2023, the Houthis vowed to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition to protect shipping in the Red Sea as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала