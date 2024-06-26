https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/more-than-80-countries-confirm-participation-in-russian-legal-forum-1119135920.html

More Than 80 Countries Confirm Participation in Russian Legal Forum

More than 80 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, the Roscongress Foundation reported on Wednesday.

More than 80 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the St Petersburg International Legal Forum, the Roscongress Foundation reported on Wednesday."Currently, more than 4,000 people from 81 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the forum," said Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the Russian president and executive secretary of the forum's organizing committee."Amid modern global challenges the development of law and strengthening of legal cooperation become especially important, so the forum now plays a paramount role in supporting international relations and promoting world legal standards," said Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the Russian President, Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, whose words are quoted in the report.Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the participants, organizers and guests of the forum, noting that BRICS is striving to develop effective legal regulation, Russia is ready to deepen cooperation in this area and with other countries, the corresponding telegram was published on the Kremlin website. The Russian leader added that Russia is ready to deepen cooperation in these areas with other countries, primarily from the Asia-Pacific region, Africa and Latin America as well. The main theme of the upcoming SPILF will be law as the basis of global balance, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Justice reported."The St. Petersburg International Legal Forum will be held on June 26-28. The forum traditionally brings together leading jurists, politicians, representatives of business and public organizations from different countries, which creates conditions for a fruitful dialogue on the global agenda issues related to international law. The main theme of this year's forum will be "Law - the basis of global balance," the report said. According to the Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko, "further development of new points of growth within a multipolar world order implies coordinated interstate interaction based on equality of rights, mutual respect for cultural peculiarities and traditions, non-interference in internal affairs."

