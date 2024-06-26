More Than 80 Countries Confirm Participation in Russian Legal Forum
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen as he delivers a video address to participants of the 10th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF) in St. Petersburg, Russia
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina/
Subscribe
The St Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF) is an annual international conference of jurists established in 2011 on the initiative of the Ministry of Justice and supported by the Russian president.
More than 80 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the St Petersburg International Legal Forum, the Roscongress Foundation reported on Wednesday.
"Currently, more than 4,000 people from 81 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the forum," said Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the Russian president and executive secretary of the forum's organizing committee.
"Amid modern global challenges the development of law and strengthening of legal cooperation become especially important, so the forum now plays a paramount role in supporting international relations and promoting world legal standards," said Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the Russian President, Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, whose words are quoted in the report.
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the participants, organizers and guests of the forum, noting that BRICS is striving to develop effective legal regulation, Russia is ready to deepen cooperation in this area and with other countries, the corresponding telegram was published on the Kremlin website.
"This year, Russia holds the presidency of the BRICS association. Together with partners, we strive to develop effective legal regulation, which can strengthen food and energy security, contribute to the preservation of the environment and climate, the creation of fair rules for global trade and technological cooperation," Putin said.
The Russian leader added that Russia is ready to deepen cooperation in these areas with other countries, primarily from the Asia-Pacific region, Africa and Latin America as well.
"I am sure that the proposals, recommendations and ideas expressed by the participants of the forum will be useful in practice. I wish you interesting communication and fruitful work," Putin concluded.
The main theme of the upcoming SPILF will be law as the basis of global balance, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Justice reported.
"The St. Petersburg International Legal Forum will be held on June 26-28. The forum traditionally brings together leading jurists, politicians, representatives of business and public organizations from different countries, which creates conditions for a fruitful dialogue on the global agenda issues related to international law. The main theme of this year's forum will be "Law - the basis of global balance," the report said.
According to the Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko, "further development of new points of growth within a multipolar world order implies coordinated interstate interaction based on equality of rights, mutual respect for cultural peculiarities and traditions, non-interference in internal affairs."
St. Petersburg International Legal Forum is held in the northern capital on June 26-28, its main theme - law as the basis of global balance. The forum traditionally gathers leading lawyers, politicians, representatives of business and public organizations from different countries.