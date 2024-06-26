International
Radiation Control Post in Zaporozhye Region Fully Destroyed as Shelled by Ukraine
Radiation Control Post in Zaporozhye Region Fully Destroyed as Shelled by Ukraine
One of the radiation control posts in the village of Velyka Znamyanka in the Zaporozhye region was completely destroyed as a result of shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine, the press service of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant said on Wednesday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces hit one of the radiation control posts. The radiation control post in Velyka Znamyanka was completely destroyed as a result of artillery shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces," the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant said in a statement. Nuclear power plant specialists carried out a number of compensatory measures to monitor the radiation situation in the area of ​​the plant after the shelling, the statement read, adding that radiation monitoring at the site, in the sanitary zone and the observation zone of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant does not exceed natural values.
Radiation Control Post in Zaporozhye Region Fully Destroyed as Shelled by Ukraine

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - One of the radiation control posts in the village of Velyka Znamyanka in the Zaporozhye region was completely destroyed as a result of shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine, the press service of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant said on Wednesday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces hit one of the radiation control posts. The radiation control post in Velyka Znamyanka was completely destroyed as a result of artillery shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces," the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant said in a statement.
Nuclear power plant specialists carried out a number of compensatory measures to monitor the radiation situation in the area of ​​the plant after the shelling, the statement read, adding that radiation monitoring at the site, in the sanitary zone and the observation zone of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant does not exceed natural values.
