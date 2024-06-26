https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/radiation-control-post-in-zaporozhye-region-fully-destroyed-as-shelled-by-ukraine-1119134378.html

Radiation Control Post in Zaporozhye Region Fully Destroyed as Shelled by Ukraine

Radiation Control Post in Zaporozhye Region Fully Destroyed as Shelled by Ukraine

Sputnik International

One of the radiation control posts in the village of Velyka Znamyanka in the Zaporozhye region was completely destroyed as a result of shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine, the press service of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant said on Wednesday.

2024-06-26T06:05+0000

2024-06-26T06:05+0000

2024-06-26T06:05+0000

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye

russia

zaporozhye npp

zaporozhye region

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111498991_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0cd5be3500fb589efba82aed96f23c3a.jpg

"The Ukrainian armed forces hit one of the radiation control posts. The radiation control post in Velyka Znamyanka was completely destroyed as a result of artillery shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces," the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant said in a statement. Nuclear power plant specialists carried out a number of compensatory measures to monitor the radiation situation in the area of ​​the plant after the shelling, the statement read, adding that radiation monitoring at the site, in the sanitary zone and the observation zone of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant does not exceed natural values.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/ukraine-conference-draft-communique-mentions-control-over-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1118979125.html

ukraine

zaporozhye

russia

zaporozhye region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zaporozhye region, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, shelling by the armed forces of ukraine