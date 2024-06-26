https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/russia-ready-to-follow-path-of-restoration-of-diplomatic-ties-with-georgia-1119139552.html

Russia Ready to Follow Path of Restoration of Diplomatic Ties With Georgia

Russia is ready to follow the path of restoration of diplomatic relations with Georgia and supports such initiatives from Tbilisi, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We continue to believe that this [normalization of relations] is in the interest of our two nations. We support any initiatives that support Russian-Georgian normalization. In this context, we welcome the mentioned initiative. We are ready to follow this path," Zakharova told a briefing.Earlier in June, Georgia’s Mtavari Arkhi broadcaster reported, citing an undisclosed source, that the governments of Georgia and Russia are actively engaged in restoring diplomatic relations. Georgia's ruling party and Russian officials plan to reopen the Georgian Embassy in Moscow, the broadcaster reported.

