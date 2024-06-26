https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/ukraine-not-invited-to-nato-summit-british-foreign-secretary-tells-russian-pranksters-1119135049.html

Ukraine Not Invited to NATO Summit, British Foreign Secretary Tells Russian Pranksters

Ukraine Not Invited to NATO Summit, British Foreign Secretary Tells Russian Pranksters

Sputnik International

Recently, Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus spoke to British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on behalf of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

2024-06-26T09:59+0000

2024-06-26T09:59+0000

2024-06-26T09:59+0000

world

david cameron

donald trump

petro poroshenko

ukraine

nato

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117197915_0:131:2000:1256_1920x0_80_0_0_4c9d26c0f9c79dbf23f148567aac2c2c.jpg

Ukraine will not be invited to join NATO at its July summit because the US is against it, British Foreign Minister David Cameron told pranksters Vovan and Lexus.Vladimir Kuznetsov, AKA Vovan, and Aleksey Stolyarov, AKA Lexus, publshed the recording on their Telegram channel.Cameron told the pair that Washington is against Ukraine joining the military bloc and that Volodymyr Zelensky should not argue with that decision. The British minister also praised French President Emmanuel Macron for his enthusiasm for Ukraine. But he added that the British government was privately pushing France not to stoke further escalation with statements about sending troops to Ukraine."I am very keen on the French enthusiasm, but I am not sure they picked the right particular answer," he added. "We do not want an argument with them, we are just trying to say privately to them 'Let's think of the things we can do that are really helpful to Ukraine [without escalating the situation]."Cameron insisted that the UK is "Ukraine's most ardent ally" and that aid to the country will not stop even if a new Labour Paryt government comes to power. But he added that too much depends on the US, which is not involved enough, and on Germany.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230306/we-just-showed-the-truth-russian-pranksters-vovan-and-lexus-react-to-youtube-ban-1108092558.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato summit, russian pranksters, british foreign secretary david cameron