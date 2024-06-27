International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Assange Arrives in Australia to Hero's Welcome
Assange Arrives in Australia to Hero's Welcome
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss a plethora of current events, including Assange's return to Australia after finally gaining his freedom.
Assange Arrives in Australia to Hero's Welcome
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss a plethora of current events, including Assange's return to Australia after finally gaining his freedom.
The show begins with political analyst and host of "Pasta 2 Go" and "Convo Couch", Craig "Pasta" Jardula sharing his perspective on Biden and Trump's performance in the polls and the latest out of the US primaries.Then, journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin joins the show to weigh in on Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange's return to Australia.The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic breaking down the implications of the ICC warrants against Russian officials.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Assange Arrives in Australia to Hero's Welcome

04:13 GMT 27.06.2024 (Updated: 11:27 GMT 27.06.2024)
Assange Arrives in Australia to Hero's Welcome
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss a plethora of current events, including Assange's return to Australia after finally gaining his freedom.
The show begins with political analyst and host of "Pasta 2 Go" and "Convo Couch", Craig "Pasta" Jardula sharing his perspective on Biden and Trump's performance in the polls and the latest out of the US primaries.
Then, journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin joins the show to weigh in on Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange's return to Australia.
The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic breaking down the implications of the ICC warrants against Russian officials.
