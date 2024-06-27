https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/bolivias-interior-minister-presents-detained-general-zuiga-to-media-1119146910.html

Bolivia's Interior Minister Presents Detained General Zuñiga to Media

Bolivian Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo has presented former Commander-in-Chief General Juan Jose Zuniga, who has been detained after a coup attempt, to the media, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Zuniga was in handcuffs and was wearing a bulletproof vest that read "detained," the correspondent reported. The minister added that at least nine people suffered gunshot wounds during the coup attempt.Earlier in the day, local media reported the presence of the military at Murillo Square, the central square of Bolivia's capital, La Paz, where government buildings are located. Arce urged respect for democracy and called the events in La Paz a coup attempt. The Bolivian president also swore in the new heads of the military, air force, and navy amid the coup attempt by Zuniga. Zuniga was detained later on Wednesday after the prosecutor's office of Bolivia launched criminal investigations against the general and other participants in the coup attempt. Bolivia's attorney general's office accused Zuniga of terrorism and armed uprising.

