International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/can-israel-stop-hezbollah-with-dead-zone-in-southern-lebanon--1119154505.html
Can Israel Stop Hezbollah With 'Dead Zone' in Southern Lebanon?
Can Israel Stop Hezbollah With 'Dead Zone' in Southern Lebanon?
Sputnik International
Israel’s attacks on southern Lebanon’s infrastructure and even forests have resulted in the creation of what appears to be a buffer zone (or a 'dead zone', as labeled by some media), that seems to be aimed at providing “guarantees” for the residents of the northern territories who were relocated when Hezbollah started hitting Israel in retaliation for the Gaza War, says Dr. Tamer Qarmout, associate professor of public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.
2024-06-27T15:52+0000
2024-06-27T15:52+0000
analysis
middle east
israel
lebanon
hezbollah
buffer zone
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119154631_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0f09fb99d3e847c9e28252c80852dde.jpg
These attacks seem to be aimed at providing “guarantees” for the residents of the northern territories who were relocated when Hezbollah started hitting Israel in retaliation for the Gaza War, says Dr. Tamer Qarmout, associate professor of public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. According to him, Tel Aviv wants “guarantees that anything similar to the attack of the October 7th launched by Hamas will not happen in the north, by creating this buffer zone.” Qarmout warns, however, that it is unclear why Hezbollah would accept the creation of a buffer zone, not to mention that Israel “has no right whatsoever to breach the sovereignty of other countries by creating such zones.” “The only thing to restore security on the northern borders of Israel is to immediately stop the war in Gaza, which is a key demand by Hezbollah,” Qarmout suggests, arguing that a diplomatic solution would work better than any buffer zone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/netanyahu-israel-poised-for-war-in-lebanon-partial-drawdown-in-gaza-1119084709.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119154631_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8fdbc0c1724750c6408e4abea95249e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel lebanon attacks, israel hezbollah conflict, israel lebanon buffer zone
israel lebanon attacks, israel hezbollah conflict, israel lebanon buffer zone

Can Israel Stop Hezbollah With 'Dead Zone' in Southern Lebanon?

15:52 GMT 27.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / RABIH DAHERA smoke plume billows during Israeli bombardment on the village of Kfarshuba in south Lebanon near the border with Israel on June 26, 2024 amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
A smoke plume billows during Israeli bombardment on the village of Kfarshuba in south Lebanon near the border with Israel on June 26, 2024 amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / RABIH DAHER
Subscribe
Israel’s attacks on southern Lebanon’s infrastructure and even forests have resulted in the creation of what appears to be a buffer zone (or a 'dead zone', as labeled by some media).
These attacks seem to be aimed at providing “guarantees” for the residents of the northern territories who were relocated when Hezbollah started hitting Israel in retaliation for the Gaza War, says Dr. Tamer Qarmout, associate professor of public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.
According to him, Tel Aviv wants “guarantees that anything similar to the attack of the October 7th launched by Hamas will not happen in the north, by creating this buffer zone.”
“So for them, this is the strategy of mindset that by creating this buffer zone, they will prevent any future attacks similar to the one that started from Gaza on October 7th, targeting the north of Israel and also trying to bring back the residents of the North and assure them that they will be safe,” he explains.
In this file photo taken on March 24, 2021, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, addresses supporters at the party campaign headquarters in Jerusalem after the end of voting in the fourth national election in two years. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2024
World
Netanyahu: Israel Poised for War in Lebanon, Partial Drawdown in Gaza
24 June, 03:53 GMT
Qarmout warns, however, that it is unclear why Hezbollah would accept the creation of a buffer zone, not to mention that Israel “has no right whatsoever to breach the sovereignty of other countries by creating such zones.”
“Another thing is that now, with all this modern warfare, even if Israel manages to establish such a zone, there are no guarantees this could provide… any protection for the Israelis because Hezbollah has an arsenal of more than 100,000 rockets that can reach basically any corner of Israel,” he points out.
“The only thing to restore security on the northern borders of Israel is to immediately stop the war in Gaza, which is a key demand by Hezbollah,” Qarmout suggests, arguing that a diplomatic solution would work better than any buffer zone.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала