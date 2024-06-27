https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/can-israel-stop-hezbollah-with-dead-zone-in-southern-lebanon--1119154505.html

Can Israel Stop Hezbollah With 'Dead Zone' in Southern Lebanon?

Can Israel Stop Hezbollah With 'Dead Zone' in Southern Lebanon?

Sputnik International

Israel’s attacks on southern Lebanon’s infrastructure and even forests have resulted in the creation of what appears to be a buffer zone (or a 'dead zone', as labeled by some media), that seems to be aimed at providing “guarantees” for the residents of the northern territories who were relocated when Hezbollah started hitting Israel in retaliation for the Gaza War, says Dr. Tamer Qarmout, associate professor of public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.

2024-06-27T15:52+0000

2024-06-27T15:52+0000

2024-06-27T15:52+0000

analysis

middle east

israel

lebanon

hezbollah

buffer zone

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119154631_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0f09fb99d3e847c9e28252c80852dde.jpg

These attacks seem to be aimed at providing “guarantees” for the residents of the northern territories who were relocated when Hezbollah started hitting Israel in retaliation for the Gaza War, says Dr. Tamer Qarmout, associate professor of public policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. According to him, Tel Aviv wants “guarantees that anything similar to the attack of the October 7th launched by Hamas will not happen in the north, by creating this buffer zone.” Qarmout warns, however, that it is unclear why Hezbollah would accept the creation of a buffer zone, not to mention that Israel “has no right whatsoever to breach the sovereignty of other countries by creating such zones.” “The only thing to restore security on the northern borders of Israel is to immediately stop the war in Gaza, which is a key demand by Hezbollah,” Qarmout suggests, arguing that a diplomatic solution would work better than any buffer zone.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/netanyahu-israel-poised-for-war-in-lebanon-partial-drawdown-in-gaza-1119084709.html

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel lebanon attacks, israel hezbollah conflict, israel lebanon buffer zone