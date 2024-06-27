https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/new-russian-defense-minister-speaks-to-pentagon-chief-after-atacms-attack-on-sevastopol--1119144918.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events from around the world, including the new Russian Defense Minister speaking to the Pentagon Chief over the Sevastopol attack.

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events from around the world, including the new Russian Defense Minister speaking to the Pentagon Chief over the Sevastopol attack.

The show opens with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the ICC issuing arrest warrants for Russian officials. He also talks about the Pentagon chief speaking with Russia's new Defense Minister Andrei Beluosov on the recent Crimea attacks.Then, Nairobi-based political commentator Clinton Nzala shares his perspective on the protests over proposed tax hikes in Kenya.Fault Lines is later joined by economist and professor Dr. Mark Frost talking about the Trump campaign's proposal to eliminate taxes on tips and the state of the US economy.The show closes with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz weighing in on Biden and Trump's performance in the polls.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

