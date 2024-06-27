https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/outside-forces-may-provoke-coup-attempt-in-bolivia---bolivian-defense-minister-1119158713.html
Outside Forces May Provoke Coup Attempt in Bolivia - Bolivian Defense Minister
Outside Forces May Provoke Coup Attempt in Bolivia - Bolivian Defense Minister
Sputnik International
The coup attempt in Bolivia could have been provoked from the outside and caused by a desire to plunder the country's natural resources, Bolivian Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo told Sputnik.
2024-06-27T23:45+0000
2024-06-27T23:45+0000
2024-06-27T23:45+0000
americas
bolivia
coup
military coup
coup d'etat
attempted coup
failed coup
botched coup
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119156961_0:151:3072:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_a4bb7f55c13817d44f80e6f22cf71848.jpg
On Wednesday, local media reported the presence of the military at Murillo Square, the central square of Bolivia's administrative capital La Paz, where government buildings are located. The military, led by former Commander-in-Chief Gen. Juan Jose Zuniga, then tried to break into the presidential palace. Bolivian President Luis Arce, who was in the palace at the time, made an address to the nation, describing the events as a coup attempt, and created a new army command, which called on the military to leave the square. The soldiers complied with the order. Zuniga was arrested later in the day. The authorities are analyzing all the statements and previous actions of General Zuniga and do not rule out that these actions were encouraged from the outside, Novillo added.General Zuniga wanted to become the illegitimate president of the country, Novillo highlighted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/ex-cia-officer-explains-possible-motives-of-failed-bolivian-coup-attempt-1119155883.html
americas
bolivia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119156961_277:0:3008:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_849b0c44f1b89e708c0215200c707f98.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bolivia coup attempt, general zuniga, us bolivia coup, military coup, cia invlvement
bolivia coup attempt, general zuniga, us bolivia coup, military coup, cia invlvement
Outside Forces May Provoke Coup Attempt in Bolivia - Bolivian Defense Minister
LA PAZ (Sputnik) - The coup attempt in Bolivia could have been provoked from the outside and caused by a desire to plunder the country's natural resources, Bolivian Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo told Sputnik.
On Wednesday, local media reported the presence of the military at Murillo Square, the central square of Bolivia's administrative capital La Paz, where government buildings are located. The military, led by former Commander-in-Chief Gen. Juan Jose Zuniga, then tried to break into the presidential palace. Bolivian President Luis Arce, who was in the palace at the time, made an address to the nation, describing the events as a coup attempt, and created a new army command, which called on the military to leave the square. The soldiers complied with the order. Zuniga was arrested later in the day.
"We do not exclude that all this was encouraged, dictated by external interests. We do not exclude this. In relation to our country, there has always been an interest in controlling political power in order to plunder natural resources," the minister said.
The authorities are analyzing all the statements and previous actions of General Zuniga and do not rule out that these actions were encouraged from the outside, Novillo added.
General Zuniga wanted to become the illegitimate president of the country, Novillo highlighted.
"General Juan Jose Zuniga's interest [was] to take over the government by force, an action that demonstrates that he wanted to become an illegitimate president. Unfortunately, he was supported by [some] military leaders," the minister emphasized.