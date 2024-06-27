International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/ex-cia-officer-explains-possible-motives-of-failed-bolivian-coup-attempt-1119155883.html
Ex-CIA Officer Explains Possible Motives of Failed Bolivian Coup Attempt
Ex-CIA Officer Explains Possible Motives of Failed Bolivian Coup Attempt
Sputnik International
The failed coup attempt in Bolivia was likely a “direct outgrowth” of Bolivian President Luis Arce’s appearance at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum earlier this month, and the United States was possibly involved, says retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson.
2024-06-27T18:59+0000
2024-06-27T18:59+0000
analysis
bolivia
us
larry johnson
military coup
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119155986_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_dc65d56c4e45e91afb0f75bab75e42a2.jpg
“The timing of it coming three-four weeks after the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, in which the Bolivian President Arse was prominently featured at the main event with President [Vladimir] Putin, [is important]” Johnson notes, referring to the coup attempt. “So, it could be, this was an attempt to again, create some additional embarrassment going after, dethroning a guy, who was associated so closely with President Putin.” Despite this, the analyst argues that Washington’s desire to “have control and not allow any kind of outside influence” harkens back to the Monroe Doctrine. “In fact, the reality is most of Central and South America don't matter to the United States economically or militarily,” he says, arguing that "this is all about geopolitics."This June 26, a group of Bolivian soldiersl led by General Juan José Zuniga, who at the time held the position of commander-in-chief, attempted to overthrow the government of Arce. The coup attempt ended in failure, with Zuniga being arrested by authorities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/bolivias-interior-minister-presents-detained-general-zuiga-to-media-1119146910.html
bolivia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119155986_140:0:2869:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_63fe4badf69f14589c4518b78cd45f1d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bolivia coup attempt, general zuniga, us bolivia coup
bolivia coup attempt, general zuniga, us bolivia coup

Ex-CIA Officer Explains Possible Motives of Failed Bolivian Coup Attempt

18:59 GMT 27.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / AIZAR RALDESRiot police members take position in Plaza Murillo following an attempt on the eve by a military movement to seize the palace by force, in La Paz, on June 27, 2024.
Riot police members take position in Plaza Murillo following an attempt on the eve by a military movement to seize the palace by force, in La Paz, on June 27, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / AIZAR RALDES
Subscribe
The failed coup attempt in Bolivia was likely a “direct outgrowth” of Bolivian President Luis Arce’s appearance at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum earlier this month, and the United States was possibly involved, says retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson.
“The timing of it coming three-four weeks after the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, in which the Bolivian President Arse was prominently featured at the main event with President [Vladimir] Putin, [is important]” Johnson notes, referring to the coup attempt. “So, it could be, this was an attempt to again, create some additional embarrassment going after, dethroning a guy, who was associated so closely with President Putin.”
“The fact that countries like Bolivia and Brazil are seen creating alliances with Russia and China is rejected by Washington, that's seen as a problem,” he adds, noting that “the relationship of the United States with the Bolivian military goes way back.”
Despite this, the analyst argues that Washington’s desire to “have control and not allow any kind of outside influence” harkens back to the Monroe Doctrine.
Bolivian police hold the detained Juan José Zuñiga, former general commander of the Army, in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2024
Americas
Bolivia's Interior Minister Presents Detained General Zuñiga to Media
00:05 GMT
“In fact, the reality is most of Central and South America don't matter to the United States economically or militarily,” he says, arguing that "this is all about geopolitics."
This June 26, a group of Bolivian soldiersl led by General Juan José Zuniga, who at the time held the position of commander-in-chief, attempted to overthrow the government of Arce. The coup attempt ended in failure, with Zuniga being arrested by authorities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала