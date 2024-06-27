https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/ex-cia-officer-explains-possible-motives-of-failed-bolivian-coup-attempt-1119155883.html
Ex-CIA Officer Explains Possible Motives of Failed Bolivian Coup Attempt
The failed coup attempt in Bolivia was likely a “direct outgrowth” of Bolivian President Luis Arce’s appearance at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum earlier this month, and the United States was possibly involved, says retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson.
“The timing of it coming three-four weeks after the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, in which the Bolivian President Arse was prominently featured at the main event with President [Vladimir] Putin, [is important]” Johnson notes, referring to the coup attempt. “So, it could be, this was an attempt to again, create some additional embarrassment going after, dethroning a guy, who was associated so closely with President Putin.” Despite this, the analyst argues that Washington’s desire to “have control and not allow any kind of outside influence” harkens back to the Monroe Doctrine. “In fact, the reality is most of Central and South America don't matter to the United States economically or militarily,” he says, arguing that "this is all about geopolitics."This June 26, a group of Bolivian soldiersl led by General Juan José Zuniga, who at the time held the position of commander-in-chief, attempted to overthrow the government of Arce. The coup attempt ended in failure, with Zuniga being arrested by authorities.
“The fact that countries like Bolivia and Brazil are seen creating alliances with Russia and China is rejected by Washington, that's seen as a problem,” he adds, noting that “the relationship of the United States with the Bolivian military goes way back.”
Despite this, the analyst argues that Washington’s desire to “have control and not allow any kind of outside influence” harkens back to the Monroe Doctrine.
This June 26, a group of Bolivian soldiersl led by General Juan José Zuniga, who at the time held the position of commander-in-chief, attempted to overthrow the government of Arce. The coup attempt ended in failure, with Zuniga being arrested by authorities.