Russia's Interior Minister Calls on UN to Assess Ukraine's June 23 Strikes on Crimea

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, at a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, has called for the United Nation's assessment of Ukraine's strikes on Crimea on June 23, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Thursday.

"Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix at the UN headquarters ... The Russian minister called for a proper assessment by the UN of yet another heinous crime of the Kiev regime - missile strikes on the Crimean peninsula on June 23, which resulted in fatalities and injuries among civilians," the spokeswoman said on Telegram. Kolokoltsev also expressed confidence that all those responsible for this and other terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia will be inevitably punished, she said. On June 23, the city of Sevastopol was attacked by Ukraine with five US-supplied ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads. Russian air defenses intercepted four missiles while repelling the attack. The detonation of the fifth missile in the air resulted in numerous casualties among civilians in Sevastopol. According to the latest data available, 153 people suffered wounds and injuries of varying degrees of severity, and 79 of them were taken to hospitals, including 27 children. Four people died in the attack, including two children.Vladimir Kolokoltsev has also said that a number of Western countries are trying to exclude Russia from global police force Interpol, bypassing all statutory documents of the organization, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Thursday.She added that the Russian and UN officials also touched upon the legally unjustified decision of the Financial Action Task Force, the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, to suspend Russia's membership in the organization.

