Treaty Between Russia, North Korea Does Not Seek to Create Military Alliance – Moscow

The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty concluded between Russia and North Korea does not seek to create a "Western-style" military alliance and is not directed against third countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116297725_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_10a93ce662b6fedc03819a0ce1a7e259.jpg

On June 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement during Putin's visit to Pyongyang. The treaty includes a commitment by both countries to mutually provide military and other assistance if either comes under attack. The cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is carried out strictly within the framework of international law and is designed to play a stabilizing role in Northeast Asia, the diplomat added. This agreement should not raise national security concerns among those countries that are not planning military aggression against North Korea, she said.

