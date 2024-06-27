https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/treaty-between-russia-north-korea-does-not-seek-to-create-military-alliance--moscow-1119148198.html
Treaty Between Russia, North Korea Does Not Seek to Create Military Alliance – Moscow
The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty concluded between Russia and North Korea does not seek to create a "Western-style" military alliance and is not directed against third countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
On June 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement during Putin's visit to Pyongyang. The treaty includes a commitment by both countries to mutually provide military and other assistance if either comes under attack.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty concluded between Russia and North Korea does not seek to create a "Western-style" military alliance and is not directed against third countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
On June 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement during Putin's visit to Pyongyang. The treaty includes a commitment by both countries to mutually provide military and other assistance if either comes under attack.
"The Treaty is not intended to create a Western-style military alliance and is not directed against third countries. Article 4 of the Treaty provides for mutual military assistance in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in accordance with the laws of Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the event that one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack by any state and thus finds itself in a state of war. The Treaty between the DPRK and China of 1961 contains a similar article," Zakharova said in a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is carried out strictly within the framework of international law and is designed to play a stabilizing role in Northeast Asia, the diplomat added.
This agreement should not raise national security concerns among those countries that are not planning military aggression against North Korea, she said.