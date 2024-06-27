https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/ukraine-attack-on-crimea-israel-threatens-lebanon-presidential-debate-thursday-1119145445.html

Ukraine Attack on Crimea; Israel Threatens Lebanon; Presidential Debate Thursday

The Ukrainian attack on civilians in Crimea has the world on edge in fear of a clash between nuclear powers.

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the Ukranian attack on civilians in Crimea, which has the world on edge in fear of a clash between nuclear powers.Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss Israel's threat to attack Lebanon and the US and Israel's threatening ICC prosecutors.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss Julian Assange and US nuclear saber-rattling.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss the US using the Philippines as cannon fodder and militarizing the Asian Pacific.Captain Keith Mackey, aviation consultant, joins us to discuss the scandal surrounding the Boeing plane crashes.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, discusses the Gaza conflict.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author joins us to discuss the upcoming presidential debate and chaos in Kenya.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the Red Sea crisis and the US empire's impending collapse.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

