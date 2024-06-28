https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/biden-in-debate-came-across-as-angry-old-man-with-a-lot-of-vulgarity---ex-rnc-chair-1119162428.html
US President Joe Biden came across as an "angry old man" with a lot of vulgarity during his performance in the first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman James Gilmore told Sputnik.
US President Joe Biden came across as an "angry old man" with a lot of vulgarity during his performance in the first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman James Gilmore told Sputnik.Gilmore pointed out that Trump successfully discussed African American voters and the inflation problem in the United States and addressed the Biden administration's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan successfully. Biden, after the first presidential debate against Trump, demonstrated that he is not electable and cannot win the presidential election in November, Gilmore added.Gilmore added that he was shocked Democrats believe Biden should step aside, but he expects the incumbent president will continue his run in the presidential race.Numerous Democrats have reportedly expressed concerns about Biden's poor performance and its implications for the future of his candidacy and are even talking about potential candidates who can replace him in the presidential race.
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10 in an ABC-moderated event.
"I thought that President Biden came across a sort of angry old man and a lot of vulgarity, which kind of took me aback," Gilmore said.
Gilmore pointed out that Trump successfully discussed African American voters and the inflation problem in the United States and addressed the Biden administration's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan successfully.
"I think that President Trump got everything across, and naturally, he demonstrated complete mental acuity," Gilmore added.
Biden, after the first presidential debate against Trump, demonstrated that he is not electable and cannot win the presidential election in November, Gilmore added.
"I believe he's not electable," Gilmore said Thursday night. "I think the Democrats in the United States have a problem. And I think they've got a candidate who probably can't win."
Gilmore added that he was shocked Democrats believe Biden should step aside, but he expects the incumbent president will continue his run in the presidential race.
Numerous Democrats have reportedly expressed concerns about Biden's poor performance and its implications for the future of his candidacy and are even talking about potential candidates who can replace him in the presidential race.