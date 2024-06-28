https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/biden-in-debate-came-across-as-angry-old-man-with-a-lot-of-vulgarity---ex-rnc-chair-1119162428.html

Biden in Debate Came Across as 'Angry Old Man' With a Lot of Vulgarity - Ex-RNC Chair

US President Joe Biden came across as an "angry old man" with a lot of vulgarity during his performance in the first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman James Gilmore told Sputnik.

US President Joe Biden came across as an "angry old man" with a lot of vulgarity during his performance in the first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman James Gilmore told Sputnik.Gilmore pointed out that Trump successfully discussed African American voters and the inflation problem in the United States and addressed the Biden administration's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan successfully. Biden, after the first presidential debate against Trump, demonstrated that he is not electable and cannot win the presidential election in November, Gilmore added.Gilmore added that he was shocked Democrats believe Biden should step aside, but he expects the incumbent president will continue his run in the presidential race.Numerous Democrats have reportedly expressed concerns about Biden's poor performance and its implications for the future of his candidacy and are even talking about potential candidates who can replace him in the presidential race.

