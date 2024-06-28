https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/trump-after-debate-says-bidens-problem-his-competence-not-his-age-1119171479.html

Trump After Debate: Biden’s Problem is His Competence, Not Age

Trump After Debate: Biden’s Problem is His Competence, Not Age

Sputnik International

Former US President and Republican candidate for the 2024 Presidential election Donald Trump said his opponent, Joe Biden, has an issue with competence, not age.

2024-06-28T20:39+0000

2024-06-28T20:39+0000

2024-06-28T20:46+0000

americas

joe biden

donald trump

cnn

democrats

virginia

white house

2024 us presidential election

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1c/1119165014_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_35d79be9c48ea27f6cbca4e1651e3f1e.jpg

On Thursday evening, Biden and Trump participated in a CNN-hosted debate. Biden’s performance reportedly sparked concern among Democrats and raised questions about his viability as a candidate. Democrats discussed replacing Biden as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee if he performed poorly in the debate with Trump, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh reported earlier this month, citing a longtime friend of Biden. However, Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said on Friday that there have been no discussions about replacing Biden, although he admitted that Biden “didn’t have the best time” on the debate stage. Biden would turn 86 by the end of a potential second term as president, whereas Trump would be 82 at the end of a second term in the White House. When asked about their age during the debate, Trump said that he “aced” two cognitive tests and would like to see Biden take one as well.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/us-presidential-debate-psychiatrist-analyzes-mental-health-and-body-language-1119165172.html

americas

virginia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump rally after debate, trump virginia rally, joe biden age, biden trump debate