Trump After Debate: Biden’s Problem is His Competence, Not Age
Former US President and Republican candidate for the 2024 Presidential election Donald Trump said his opponent, Joe Biden, has an issue with competence, not age.
On Thursday evening, Biden and Trump participated in a CNN-hosted debate. Biden’s performance reportedly sparked concern among Democrats and raised questions about his viability as a candidate. Democrats discussed replacing Biden as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee if he performed poorly in the debate with Trump, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh reported earlier this month, citing a longtime friend of Biden. However, Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said on Friday that there have been no discussions about replacing Biden, although he admitted that Biden “didn’t have the best time” on the debate stage. Biden would turn 86 by the end of a potential second term as president, whereas Trump would be 82 at the end of a second term in the White House. When asked about their age during the debate, Trump said that he “aced” two cognitive tests and would like to see Biden take one as well.
20:39 GMT 28.06.2024 (Updated: 20:46 GMT 28.06.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden’s problem is his competence, not his age, former US President Donald Trump said on Friday.
On Thursday evening, Biden and Trump participated in a CNN-hosted debate. Biden’s performance reportedly sparked concern among Democrats and raised questions about his viability as a candidate.
“Joe Biden’s problem is not his age, it’s not his anything really. He’s got no problem other than his competence,” Trump said during a campaign event in Virginia. “He’s grossly incompetent.”
Democrats discussed replacing Biden as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee if he performed poorly in the debate with Trump, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh reported earlier this month, citing a longtime friend of Biden.
However, Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said on Friday that there have been no discussions about replacing Biden, although he admitted that Biden “didn’t have the best time” on the debate stage.
Biden would turn 86 by the end of a potential second term as president, whereas Trump would be 82 at the end of a second term in the White House.
When asked about their age during the debate, Trump said that he “aced” two cognitive tests and would like to see Biden take one as well.