US Presidential Debate: Psychiatrist Analyzes Mental Health and Body Language
In the wake of the debate, some Democrats minced no words when slamming Biden’s performance as an "unmitigated disaster," "a meltdown," and "a slow-motion car crash."
"There's no question that Trump came out the winner" of the June 27 US presidential debate between him and Joe Biden, Carole Lieberman, a board-certified psychiatrist and best-selling author based in Beverly Hills, California, told Sputnik.She gave her thoughts on how the two looked during the 90-minute debate.What Hidden Messages Are in Biden's Body Language?The 46th US president "had a hollow stare, a shaky voice and seemed as though he might not make it through the whole 90 minutes - but was going to collapse right there," according to the psychiatrist."Biden showed some of the typical signs of lying, such as being short of breath, having a rigid body, staring, shuffling, and having increasing difficulty trying to speak," per Lieberman.What Did Trump’s Body Language Say?In contrast, the former US president "was much stronger and passionate" about what's wrong with his country and "his desire to fix it," according to the best-selling author.On the other hand, Trump "let his narcissism show [during the debate] when he kept saying his policies were the greatest and everyone loves him," the psychiatrist noted."This is true for the most part, but he gave the people who like to say he's a narcissist something to point to. He needs to tone this down a little so more people can feel warm and fuzzy towards him," Lieberman concluded.The New York Times has meanwhile reported panic among Democrats over Biden’s "fumbling" and "shaky" performance. According to the newspaper, the top Democrats have already floated the idea of "replacing Biden on the ticket."
Oleg Burunov
"There's no question that Trump came out the winner" of the June 27 US presidential debate
between him and Joe Biden, Carole Lieberman
, a board-certified psychiatrist and best-selling author based in Beverly Hills, California, told Sputnik.
She gave her thoughts on how the two looked during the 90-minute debate.
What Hidden Messages Are in Biden's Body Language?
"It seems like he was on some performance-enhancing drug, but it was either a lower dose or a less potent drug, or they didn't take into consideration that his cognitive decline was worse since the State of the Union [address]," Lieberman said.
The 46th US president "had a hollow stare, a shaky voice and seemed as though he might not make it through the whole 90 minutes - but was going to collapse right there," according to the psychiatrist.
POTUS' most striking problem during the debate - which viewers could not but notice - "was his getting lost in the middle of sentences," she pointed out.
"Biden showed some of the typical signs of lying, such as being short of breath, having a rigid body, staring, shuffling, and having increasing difficulty trying to speak," per Lieberman.
What Did Trump's Body Language Say?
In contrast, the former US president "was much stronger and passionate" about what's wrong with his country and "his desire to fix it," according to the best-selling author.
"He brought up a lot of great points. I loved when he said he didn't understand what Biden had just said, and he doesn't think Biden understood it either. He didn't want to pretend that Biden was making sense," Lieberman underscored.
On the other hand, Trump "let his narcissism show [during the debate] when he kept saying his policies were the greatest and everyone loves him," the psychiatrist noted.
"This is true for the most part, but he gave the people who like to say he's a narcissist something to point to. He needs to tone this down a little so more people can feel warm and fuzzy towards him," Lieberman concluded.
The New York Times has meanwhile reported panic among Democrats over Biden's "fumbling" and "shaky" performance
. According to the newspaper, the top Democrats have already floated the idea of "replacing Biden on the ticket."