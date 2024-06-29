https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/can-homegrown-iron-dome-really-protect-europes-skies-1119182661.html

Can Homegrown 'Iron Dome' Really Protect Europe's Skies?

Can Homegrown 'Iron Dome' Really Protect Europe's Skies?

Sputnik International

The results of Europe’s efforts to build its own multi-layered air defense system, the so-called European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) which is sometimes referred to as Iron Dome (a reference to the Israeli air defense system), may not turn out to be as good as advertised, says Swedish Armed Forces veteran and former politician Mikael Valtersson.

2024-06-29T18:23+0000

2024-06-29T18:23+0000

2024-06-29T18:23+0000

analysis

europe

european union (eu)

iron dome

air defense

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116017552_0:162:3066:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_ab9b23477ae0f3aff16ea6c13ec15b32.jpg

The problem, according to him, is that not all of the European countries signed on to this enterprise, which means ESSI “doesn't cover the entirety of Europe,” and it will be no easy task to provide protection to all members.“For example, Finland is part of it, and Turkiye is part of it. But Turkiye is very separate from the rest of Europe. So who will decide what to defend?” Valtersson inquires. According to him, ESSI will mostly amount to each of its members purchasing surface-to-air missiles together, with the whole scheme being much less effective than the Israeli Iron Dome, “especially when it comes to hypersonic missiles.” The fact that the European Union, which is not a military alliance, wants to pay "part of the project” also perplexed Valtersson. “That's been a discussion within the EU to strengthen, not defense cooperation so much, but the defense acquirement when you buy the new weapon systems,” he remarks. “So, I believe that's the reasons why the European Union are interested in this. They want as many countries as possible to have the same kind of missile systems because it's cheaper and easier to integrate.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/unscrambling-the-polish-puzzle-warsaw-debates-european-sky-shield-membership-1117991578.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european sky shield initiative, european air defense, europe air defense systems