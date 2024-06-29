https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/investor-jim-rogers-russian-asset-seizure-by-the-west-undermines-trust-in-the-us-dollar-1119178278.html

Investor Jim Rogers: Russian Asset Seizure by the West Undermines Trust in the US Dollar

The seizure of Russian assets by the collective West is a wrong move but it almost always occurs in a time of war, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

Earlier in June, the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed during their summit in Italy to provide at least $50 billion to Ukraine by utilizing revenues generated from the interest on Russia’s $325 billion in assets frozen in the countries of the collective West. Rogers said he does not approve of the seizure and does not think it should happen, but reiterated that governments always take their enemies’ assets in war. Rogers noted that it is widely known that the United States is the largest debtor nation in history and most people are trying to find another currency to use besides the US dollar. After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union and the G7 nations froze almost half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, amounting to $325 billion. Russia has said that any attempt to confiscate its assets amounts to theft and is a violation of international law.

