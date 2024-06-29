https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/musk-after-biden-trump-debate-suggests-nobody-running-united-states-1119178625.html

Musk After Biden-Trump Debate Suggests Nobody Running United States

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, after US election debate between current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, suggested that no one is really running the United States.

On Thursday evening, Biden and Trump participated in a CNN-hosted debate in Atlanta. Biden’s performance reportedly sparked concerns among Democrats and raised questions about the future of his candidacy. Biden and his campaign admitted earlier in the day that the US president had a rough showing at the debate in Atlanta but they assured the public that they would not end the reelection bid. "Maybe nobody," Musk wrote on X under a post by former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who said: "Biden is not actually running the country which raises an uncomfortable question: who is?"

