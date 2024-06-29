Not by Gold Alone: Why Lithium is So Valuable and Who Controls Most of This Precious Metal

International
Lithium is used in the production of batteries for electronics and high-tech products such as laptops, cell phones and electric vehicles.The obsession of Western countries with the climate agenda and net-zero emissions, along with the booming electric vehicles market, further boosts the demand for lithium.
Lithium is used in the production of batteries for electronics and high-tech products such as laptops, cell phones and electric vehicles.The obsession of Western countries with the climate agenda and net-zero emissions, along with the booming electric vehicles market, further boosts the demand for lithium.Lithium is extracted either from saltwater accumulations known as brines or from hard rock compounds called spodumene and lepidolite.Last year’s estimates suggest that the largest reserves of lithium in the world, about 9.3 million metric tons, are controlled by Chile.The second place is held by Australia (about 6.2 million metric tons) who is also regarded as the world leader in lithium mine production. The third spot is held by Argentina (3.6 million metric tons).In terms of lithium resources, however, the undisputed leader is believed to be Bolivia who sits on some 21 million metric tons of the precious metal.For comparison, while the runner-up Argentina has 20 million metric tons of lithium resources, the United States’ (third place) lithium resources are estimated at about 12 million metric tons.
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Lithium, a soft alkali metal mined in various corners of the globe, has become all the rage in the business and industrial circles.
Lithium is used in the production of batteries for electronics and high-tech products such as laptops, cell phones and electric vehicles.
The obsession of Western countries with the climate agenda and net-zero emissions, along with the booming electric vehicles market, further boosts the demand for lithium.
Lithium is extracted either from saltwater accumulations known as brines or from hard rock compounds called spodumene and lepidolite.
Last year’s estimates suggest that the largest reserves of lithium in the world, about 9.3 million metric tons, are controlled by Chile.
The second place is held by Australia (about 6.2 million metric tons) who is also regarded as the world leader in lithium mine production. The third spot is held by Argentina (3.6 million metric tons).
A miner points to a seam of lithium in the Czech Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2024
World
US Planning to Build Lithium Production Plant in Ukraine - Ukrainian MP
28 May, 11:17 GMT
In terms of lithium resources, however, the undisputed leader is believed to be Bolivia who sits on some 21 million metric tons of the precious metal.
For comparison, while the runner-up Argentina has 20 million metric tons of lithium resources, the United States’ (third place) lithium resources are estimated at about 12 million metric tons.
