https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/rfk-jr-to-secure-huge-percentage-of-vote-after-biden-trump-debate---reports-1119180202.html

RFK Jr to Secure Huge Percentage of Vote After Biden-Trump Debate - Reports

RFK Jr to Secure Huge Percentage of Vote After Biden-Trump Debate - Reports

Sputnik International

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can secure a huge percentage of the vote after the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, exclusive poll data showed, Daily Express US reported.

2024-06-29T12:07+0000

2024-06-29T12:07+0000

2024-06-29T12:07+0000

americas

2024 us presidential election

joe biden

donald trump

us politics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1a/1112149292_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9b77c631f3c7f75cca15489383c821f2.jpg

According to the report, Kennedy, liked in some circles but seen as the outside choice, can secure 12 percent of the popular vote, statistics from The Democracy Institute indicate. The national poll conducted with Daily Express US showed that of the 600 likely voters who saw last night’s debate, 61 percent said Trump won, while 19 percent supported Biden. On Thursday evening, Biden and Trump participated in a CNN-hosted debate in Atlanta. Biden’s performance reportedly sparked concerns among Democrats and raised questions about the future of his candidacy. Biden and his campaign admitted earlier in the day that the US president had a rough showing at the debate in Atlanta but they assured the public that they would not end the reelection bid.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/biden-and-cronies-determined-to-hold-power-as-long-as-possible---former-us-diplomat-1119180037.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, rfk debates, trump debates, biden cognitive decline, biden performance, debates, us elections