RFK Jr to Secure Huge Percentage of Vote After Biden-Trump Debate - Reports

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can secure a huge percentage of the vote after the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, exclusive poll data showed, Daily Express US reported.
According to the report, Kennedy, liked in some circles but seen as the outside choice, can secure 12 percent of the popular vote, statistics from The Democracy Institute indicate. The national poll conducted with Daily Express US showed that of the 600 likely voters who saw last night’s debate, 61 percent said Trump won, while 19 percent supported Biden. On Thursday evening, Biden and Trump participated in a CNN-hosted debate in Atlanta. Biden’s performance reportedly sparked concerns among Democrats and raised questions about the future of his candidacy. Biden and his campaign admitted earlier in the day that the US president had a rough showing at the debate in Atlanta but they assured the public that they would not end the reelection bid.
According to the report, Kennedy, liked in some circles but seen as the outside choice, can secure 12 percent of the popular vote, statistics from The Democracy Institute indicate.
“We have 341 million people in this country and to think those are the best two candidates the political parties can come up with is depressing. Last night was a disaster for President Biden. I think people saw how frail he was and even the hardcore Democrats have lost faith that he can even win the election or more importantly, that he can run the country. He seemed very confused. It’s scary to think that he’s going to get the call at three in the morning, maybe, that we all dread, and he has six minutes to make a decision that will affect the lives of everybody on this planet," he said.
The national poll conducted with Daily Express US showed that of the 600 likely voters who saw last night’s debate, 61 percent said Trump won, while 19 percent supported Biden.
On Thursday evening, Biden and Trump participated in a CNN-hosted debate in Atlanta. Biden’s performance reportedly sparked concerns among Democrats and raised questions about the future of his candidacy.
Biden and his campaign admitted earlier in the day that the US president had a rough showing at the debate in Atlanta but they assured the public that they would not end the reelection bid.