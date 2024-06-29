International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/russian-air-defenses-down-six-ukrainian-drones-over-4-regions-overnight-1119174833.html
Russian Air Defenses Down Six Ukrainian Drones Over 4 Regions Overnight
Russian Air Defenses Down Six Ukrainian Drones Over 4 Regions Overnight
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses shot down overnight six Ukrainian drones over the Tver, Bryansk, Belgorod regions and Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2024-06-29T04:41+0000
2024-06-29T04:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
ukrainian crisis
drone warfare
terrorist state
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_0:42:1657:974_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8aa8f19196cec841599ec3323c8b4a.jpg
“During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed two UAVs over the territory of the Tver Region, one UAV over the Bryansk Region, one UAV over the Belgorod Region and two UAVs over the Republic of Crimea,” the ministry said. Ukraine has been sending drones towards Russia almost daily since it launched its botched counteroffensive attempt. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure reveal the criminal nature of Kiev regime.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_152:0:1507:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_7b9cd8aba3e937490ba0b96edcadf4b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian drone attacks, ukraine terrorism, russian air defenses, ukraine civillians terror, ukraine terrorism drones
ukrainian drone attacks, ukraine terrorism, russian air defenses, ukraine civillians terror, ukraine terrorism drones

Russian Air Defenses Down Six Ukrainian Drones Over 4 Regions Overnight

04:41 GMT 29.06.2024
© Russia's Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankRussian S-300 air defense system in combat action
Russian S-300 air defense system in combat action - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2024
© Russia's Ministry of Defense
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses shot down overnight six Ukrainian drones over the Tver, Bryansk, Belgorod regions and Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed two UAVs over the territory of the Tver Region, one UAV over the Bryansk Region, one UAV over the Belgorod Region and two UAVs over the Republic of Crimea,” the ministry said.
Ukraine has been sending drones towards Russia almost daily since it launched its botched counteroffensive attempt. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure reveal the criminal nature of Kiev regime.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала