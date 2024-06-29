https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/russian-air-defenses-down-six-ukrainian-drones-over-4-regions-overnight-1119174833.html
Russian Air Defenses Down Six Ukrainian Drones Over 4 Regions Overnight
Russian Air Defenses Down Six Ukrainian Drones Over 4 Regions Overnight
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses shot down overnight six Ukrainian drones over the Tver, Bryansk, Belgorod regions and Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2024-06-29T04:41+0000
2024-06-29T04:41+0000
2024-06-29T04:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
ukrainian crisis
drone warfare
terrorist state
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_0:42:1657:974_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8aa8f19196cec841599ec3323c8b4a.jpg
“During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed two UAVs over the territory of the Tver Region, one UAV over the Bryansk Region, one UAV over the Belgorod Region and two UAVs over the Republic of Crimea,” the ministry said. Ukraine has been sending drones towards Russia almost daily since it launched its botched counteroffensive attempt. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure reveal the criminal nature of Kiev regime.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_152:0:1507:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_7b9cd8aba3e937490ba0b96edcadf4b9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian drone attacks, ukraine terrorism, russian air defenses, ukraine civillians terror, ukraine terrorism drones
ukrainian drone attacks, ukraine terrorism, russian air defenses, ukraine civillians terror, ukraine terrorism drones
Russian Air Defenses Down Six Ukrainian Drones Over 4 Regions Overnight
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses shot down overnight six Ukrainian drones over the Tver, Bryansk, Belgorod regions and Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed two UAVs over the territory of the Tver Region, one UAV over the Bryansk Region, one UAV over the Belgorod Region and two UAVs over the Republic of Crimea,” the ministry said.
Ukraine has been sending drones towards Russia almost daily since it launched its botched counteroffensive attempt. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure reveal the criminal nature of Kiev regime
.