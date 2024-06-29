https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/russian-air-defenses-down-six-ukrainian-drones-over-4-regions-overnight-1119174833.html

Russian Air Defenses Down Six Ukrainian Drones Over 4 Regions Overnight

Russian air defenses shot down overnight six Ukrainian drones over the Tver, Bryansk, Belgorod regions and Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed two UAVs over the territory of the Tver Region, one UAV over the Bryansk Region, one UAV over the Belgorod Region and two UAVs over the Republic of Crimea,” the ministry said. Ukraine has been sending drones towards Russia almost daily since it launched its botched counteroffensive attempt. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure reveal the criminal nature of Kiev regime.

