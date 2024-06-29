https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/us-mq-9-reaper-has-close-encounter-with-russian-aircraft-in-syria---russian-military-1119183921.html

US MQ-9 Reaper Has Close Encounter With Russian Aircraft in Syria - Russian Military

US MQ-9 Reaper Has Close Encounter With Russian Aircraft in Syria - Russian Military

A MQ-9 Reaper drone from the US-led coalition flew dangerously close to a Russian Su-35 aircraft over the Homs province in Syria.

"On June 29, from 11:00-11:05 [08:00-08:05 GMT], coalition's MQ-9 Reaper drone once again flew dangerously close to a Su-35 aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces, which was making a scheduled flight in Syrian airspace, over the Al-Sukhnah town in the Homs province, at altitudes from 7,500-8,500 meters [24,606-27,887 feet]. The Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took the necessary measures in a timely manner to prevent a collision," Popov told a briefing. The US-led coalition fighters breached deconfliction protocols and violated the Syrian airspace 10 times over the past 24 hours in the Al-Tanf area by a pair of F-15 fighter jets, a pair of Rafale and Typhoon fighter jets, as well as two pairs of А-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft, the Russian official added.

