Why Houthis Don’t Fear the Reaper: Everything We Know About Militia’s Air Defenses

Yemen's Ansar Allah (lit. 'Supporters of God') fighters, better known as the Houthis, have shot down another US Reaper drone.

The United States and Britain have lashed out over the Houthis’ embarrassing takedown of another of America’s $31 million apiece MQ-9 Reaper drones, killing at least 16 people (most of them civilians) and injuring 35 others in large-scale overnight airstrikes in Sanaa, Hodeidah and Taiz provinces late Thursday night.Houthi Political Bureau member Ali al-Qahoum vowed that the militia would retaliate with a “painful response” to the US-UK “acts of aggression,” and warned that “the American-British coalition will not be able to ward off our responses.”Nasruddin Amer, another member of the Houthi Political Bureau, said that “even if the whole world attacks Sanaa, we will never abandon Gaza,” – a reference to the militia’s ongoing partial-blockade of the Red and Arabian Seas to Israeli, Israeli-linked and allied commercial shipping in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israeli military operation in the besieged Gaza Strip.Another Drone Bites the DustThe US-UK attacks came less than 48 hours after the Houthis shot down another Reaper drone – their sixth since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis last October, on Wednesday. Footage posted to social media showed a Reaper laying on its belly in a desert somewhere in Marib province, its tail assembly partially broken, but the drone otherwise intact, with a group of militiamen, two of them barefoot, standing on top of the wreckage.The drone featured no visible markings, indicating that it was likely used by the CIA – which has been flying unmarked Reapers over Yemen since the 2000s, first against suspected al-Qaeda* terrorists in the country’s southeast, and then against the Houthis after the Shia militia established control over much of western Yemen, including Sanaa, in early 2015.Since then, the Houthis have racked up an impressive tally of downed Reapers, including:Put another way, between 2017 and the present, the militia has taken down a combined $279 million worth of Reapers, becoming by far the biggest threat to America’s killer drone program apart from accidents and mechanical failures.Other Aircraft Lost or Damaged by the HouthisReapers aren’t the only US and NATO-made aircraft proving vulnerable to the Houthis, who have engaged in a long slog against a coalition of Gulf countries attempting to restore Yemen’s ousted government since March 2015. According to a tally published by Islamic World News this week, Reapers make up less than a tenth of the Western aircraft, manned or unmanned, that have been shot down or damaged fighting Ansar Allah and other actors in Yemen. Others include:How Did the Houthis Get Their Air Defense Prowess?Modern-day Yemen got its start in the development of air defenses thanks to the Soviet Union. Moscow signed treaties of friendship and cooperation with both the Yemen Arab Republic (which makes up most of Houthi-controlled Yemen today) and the People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen, a separate state in what is today southern Yemen, in the 1960s.Accompanying diplomatic support and major economic and infrastructure assistance, friendship with the USSR meant weapons – including sophisticated ballistic missile, coastal defense, anti-tank, and anti-air missile tech. The latter included:The USSR also provided Yemen with an array of surveillance and target acquisition radars, including:Simple, Durable Soviet SAMs Perfect for Yemen’s Difficult Environment“During the Soviet period, our military specialists and advisors were widespread in Iraq, in Yemen, in Libya,” Lt. Gen. (ret.) Aytech Bizhev, the former deputy commander of the CIS Joint Air Defense System, recalled to Sputnik, commenting on the pervasiveness of Soviet air defenses in Yemen.The Kub proved particularly durable in Yemen thanks to its simplicity and reliability, Bizhev noted.The expert added that the Houthis have apparently found ways to convert their Soviet-era anti-aircraft missiles to use pure kerosene instead of traditional propellants – which require specialized factories and technical knowhow to manufacture.Technology TransfersConsequently, the Houthis appear to have boosted their air defense capabilities with a little help from their Iranian friends. To be clear: Tehran has officially rejected claims by the US and Britain that it’s been “providing arms” to the Yemeni militia, calling such allegations little more than “a pretext used by Washington and London to advance their short-sighted political plan and to justify and validate their illegal and aggressive actions against Yemen.”That said, Iran has not shied away from providing technical assistance to its Axis of Resistance partners, with Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim publishing a bombshell report this week confirming that “Iran’s technical knowhow” for the production of anti-ship missiles “is now at the disposal of the Yemeni military forces.”What this means for Houthi air defenses is the provision of missile technology (but not ready-made missiles), with independent observers spotting what appear to be Yemeni-made copies of Iranian missiles like the Taer medium-range missile system, Iranian-designed radars like the Matla ul-Fajr-2 and Kashef-2, Misagh-2015 MANPADS and the unique Saqr-1 hybrid anti-aircraft missile and loitering munition.Given Iranian familiarity with an array of Soviet air defense systems thanks to decades of cooperation with Russia in this field, it can’t be ruled out that Iranian specialists may have given the Houthis important tips for the modernization of their aging Soviet SAM and radar systems, although direct evidence on such efforts have not been publicized, for obvious reasons.Technology Means Nothing Without People to Use ItThe Houthis have amassed plenty of experience against NATO weaponry, including Reapers, using both older equipment and equipment modified and modernized by domestic and foreign specialists, but the militia's SAMs would mean nothing without the experienced fighters who man them, former DoD analyst and retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik."These guys are experienced using older equipment, but using it against some of the modern stuff. I know the night vision and infrared targeting - they have ways of tracking these Reapers and using their capabilities basically to the maximum extent possible. So it's really testimony to what happens when you have an experienced set of soldiers or air defense experts," Kwiatkowski said.The Houthis have also proved their engineering prowess, and it would be a mistake to underestimate the militia's proficiency in the modification and examination of equipment, including captured weaponry, Kwiatkowski said.The Pentagon has shown a dangerous tendency to underestimate its adversaries, with the Houthis proving no exception, Kwiatkowski said.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

