International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/west-dangles-nato-membership-in-front-of-ukraine-like-carrot-before-donkey-1119182178.html
West Dangles NATO Membership in Front of Ukraine Like Carrot Before Donkey
West Dangles NATO Membership in Front of Ukraine Like Carrot Before Donkey
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky’s desperate efforts to drive Ukraine into NATO’s embrace may be all for naught, argues Daniel R. DePetris, a fellow at US-based think tank Defense Priorities.
2024-06-29T16:34+0000
2024-06-29T16:34+0000
world
ukraine
nato
nato membership
nato expansion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112405858_0:0:2968:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_90f76e92599a773adc3cf7fabef8e358.jpg
Even as NATO leaders like US President Joe Biden and the bloc’s outgoing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg keep claiming that the decision about Ukraine’s NATO membership has de facto been made, the bloc does not really want Kiev to actually join, DePetris writes in his op-ed in Newsweek.NATO may be quite happy to supply Ukraine with weapons to inflict damage upon Russia, but becoming involved in a direct conflict “with a nuclear-armed Russia on behalf of Ukraine is not in the cards,” he notes. Ukraine’s relinquishing plans to join NATO remains one of the key elements of all peace proposals presented by Russia since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022. Despite this, the powers that be in Kiev keep hoping to worm their way into the bloc despite the fact that it may severely destabilize the security situation in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/ukraine-not-invited-to-nato-summit-british-foreign-secretary-tells-russian-pranksters-1119135049.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112405858_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d2b9e83da2c70dd2c54012ec3deeb974.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine nato membership, ukraine nato status
ukraine nato membership, ukraine nato status

West Dangles NATO Membership in Front of Ukraine Like Carrot Before Donkey

16:34 GMT 29.06.2024
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaA Romanian serviceman furls the NATO flag. File photo
A Romanian serviceman furls the NATO flag. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2024
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
Volodymyr Zelensky’s desperate efforts to drive Ukraine into NATO’s embrace may be all for naught, argues Daniel R. DePetris, a fellow at US-based think tank Defense Priorities.
Even as NATO leaders like US President Joe Biden and the bloc’s outgoing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg keep claiming that the decision about Ukraine’s NATO membership has de facto been made, the bloc does not really want Kiev to actually join, DePetris writes in his op-ed in Newsweek.
NATO may be quite happy to supply Ukraine with weapons to inflict damage upon Russia, but becoming involved in a direct conflict “with a nuclear-armed Russia on behalf of Ukraine is not in the cards,” he notes.
“Ukraine has been waiting on NATO membership for a long time. It will continue to wait, likely in perpetuity, regardless of the sweet-nothings Western leaders whisper in Zelensky's ear,” DePetris predicts.
Ukraine’s relinquishing plans to join NATO remains one of the key elements of all peace proposals presented by Russia since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.
British Prime Minister David Cameron gets in the back of a car as he leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday, June 3, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2024
World
Ukraine Not Invited to NATO Summit, British Foreign Secretary Tells Russian Pranksters
26 June, 09:59 GMT
Despite this, the powers that be in Kiev keep hoping to worm their way into the bloc despite the fact that it may severely destabilize the security situation in the region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала