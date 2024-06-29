https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/west-dangles-nato-membership-in-front-of-ukraine-like-carrot-before-donkey-1119182178.html

West Dangles NATO Membership in Front of Ukraine Like Carrot Before Donkey

West Dangles NATO Membership in Front of Ukraine Like Carrot Before Donkey

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky’s desperate efforts to drive Ukraine into NATO’s embrace may be all for naught, argues Daniel R. DePetris, a fellow at US-based think tank Defense Priorities.

2024-06-29T16:34+0000

2024-06-29T16:34+0000

2024-06-29T16:34+0000

world

ukraine

nato

nato membership

nato expansion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112405858_0:0:2968:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_90f76e92599a773adc3cf7fabef8e358.jpg

Even as NATO leaders like US President Joe Biden and the bloc’s outgoing Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg keep claiming that the decision about Ukraine’s NATO membership has de facto been made, the bloc does not really want Kiev to actually join, DePetris writes in his op-ed in Newsweek.NATO may be quite happy to supply Ukraine with weapons to inflict damage upon Russia, but becoming involved in a direct conflict “with a nuclear-armed Russia on behalf of Ukraine is not in the cards,” he notes. Ukraine’s relinquishing plans to join NATO remains one of the key elements of all peace proposals presented by Russia since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022. Despite this, the powers that be in Kiev keep hoping to worm their way into the bloc despite the fact that it may severely destabilize the security situation in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/ukraine-not-invited-to-nato-summit-british-foreign-secretary-tells-russian-pranksters-1119135049.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine nato membership, ukraine nato status