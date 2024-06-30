https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/bidens-decision-on-campaign-depends-on-his-inner-circle-will-meet-at-camp-david---reports-1119184873.html

Biden's Decision On Campaign Depends On His Inner Circle, Will Meet at Camp David - Reports

Biden's Decision On Campaign Depends On His Inner Circle, Will Meet at Camp David - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden's decision on the future of his campaign depends on his inner circle and family and will be discussing it with his family at Camp David, according to two separate reports.

2024-06-30T04:01+0000

2024-06-30T04:01+0000

2024-06-30T04:01+0000

americas

joe biden

donald trump

camp david

sputnik

nbc

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100784693_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_582dbe7b53fdf51dbf0a6554a42cf0e1.jpg

The report noted on Saturday that a call for Biden to drop out of the race from his inner circle would be shocking and sudden. The inner circle reportedly includes Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, his younger sister Valerie, adviser Ted Kaufman and a small group of White House advisers. Later on Saturday, NBC reported that Joe Biden will be meeting with his family at Camp David to discuss the future of his campaign, citing "five people familiar with the matter." Those sources said First Lady Jill Biden will be most influential in steering Joe.The NBC report said that Jill and Joe Biden will be meeting with their children and grandchildren, it did not mention if Ted Kaufman or other advisers will be there.The New York Times Editorial in an op-ed wrote on Friday that Biden should suspend his presidential campaign after a poor showing at the first presidential debate and let a fresh new Democratic candidate take his place. Meanwhile, Biden and his campaign admitted that the US president had a rough showing at the debate in Atlanta but they assured the public that they would not end the reelection bid. The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/not-fit-for-presidential-duties-ex-pentagon-adviser-on-bidens-debate-with-trump-1119176342.html

americas

camp david

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden debate performance, will joe biden drop out, biden meeting to decide his future, biden going to camp david, who is closest to biden