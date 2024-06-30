https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/bidens-decision-on-campaign-depends-on-his-inner-circle-will-meet-at-camp-david---reports-1119184873.html
Biden's Decision On Campaign Depends On His Inner Circle, Will Meet at Camp David - Reports
US President Joe Biden's decision on the future of his campaign depends on his inner circle and family and will be discussing it with his family at Camp David, according to two separate reports.
The report noted on Saturday that a call for Biden to drop out of the race from his inner circle would be shocking and sudden. The inner circle reportedly includes Biden's wife, Jill Biden, his younger sister Valerie, adviser Ted Kaufman and a small group of White House advisers. Later on Saturday, NBC reported that Joe Biden will be meeting with his family at Camp David to discuss the future of his campaign, citing "five people familiar with the matter." Those sources said First Lady Jill Biden will be most influential in steering Joe.The NBC report said that Jill and Joe Biden will be meeting with their children and grandchildren, it did not mention if Ted Kaufman or other advisers will be there.The New York Times Editorial in an op-ed wrote on Friday that Biden should suspend his presidential campaign after a poor showing at the first presidential debate and let a fresh new Democratic candidate take his place. Meanwhile, Biden and his campaign admitted that the US president had a rough showing at the debate in Atlanta but they assured the public that they would not end the reelection bid. The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will not drop out of the race for US president unless his closest circle decides so, the Axios news portal reported following a poor performance of the American leader in the first presidential debate.
The report noted
on Saturday that a call for Biden to drop out of the race from his inner circle would be shocking and sudden.
The inner circle reportedly includes Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, his younger sister Valerie, adviser Ted Kaufman and a small group of White House advisers.
Later on Saturday, NBC reported
that Joe Biden will be meeting with his family at Camp David to discuss the future of his campaign, citing "five people familiar with the matter." Those sources said First Lady Jill Biden will be most influential in steering Joe.
“The only person who has ultimate influence with him is the first lady,” one source reportedly said. “If she decides there should be a change of course, there will be a change of course.”
The NBC report said that Jill and Joe Biden will be meeting with their children and grandchildren, it did not mention if Ted Kaufman or other advisers will be there.
The New York Times Editorial in an op-ed wrote on Friday that Biden should suspend his presidential campaign after a poor showing at the first presidential debate and let a fresh new Democratic candidate take his place. Meanwhile, Biden and his campaign admitted that the US president had a rough showing at the debate in Atlanta but they assured the public that they would not end the reelection bid.
The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.