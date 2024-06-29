https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/not-fit-for-presidential-duties-ex-pentagon-adviser-on-bidens-debate-with-trump-1119176342.html
Not Fit for Presidential Duties: Ex-Pentagon Adviser on Biden’s Debate With Trump
Joe Biden displays alarming evidence on cognitive decline and is obviously not fit for the presidential duties, said retired US Army Colonel and former Department of Defense adviser Douglas Macgregor.
Joe Biden displays alarming evidence of cognitive decline and is obviously not fit for presidential duties, said the retired US Army Colonel and former Department of Defense adviser Douglas Macgregor.He believes that Biden is a puppet for his political advisors and allies who are pulling his strings and who used his mental health to fuel the “proxy war in Ukraine”. He stresses that the Biden administration also "eroded" US moral authority and credibility by supporting Israel in its "disproportionate actions in Gaza."
The first debate between incumbent US President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump took place on Thursday evening. Biden’s poor performance sparked speculation that the Democrats may replace him with another candidate.
Joe Biden displays alarming evidence of cognitive decline
and is obviously not fit for presidential duties, said the retired US Army Colonel and former Department of Defense adviser Douglas Macgregor.
"The media worked closely with the White House to conceal the truth that was on display last night. President Biden is not fit to discharge the immense duties of the presidency. The alarming evidence of his cognitive decline was on display for all to witness," Macgregor stressed.
He believes that Biden is a puppet for his political advisors and allies who are pulling his strings and who used his mental health to fuel the “proxy war in Ukraine”. He stresses that the Biden administration also "eroded" US moral authority and credibility by supporting Israel in its "disproportionate actions in Gaza."
"These actions drained our defense resources and compromised our moral standing in the world. Sadly, President Biden's fragile mental state was laid bare for all to see in last night's debate. His responses were frequently incoherent. He appeared lost, even confused, struggling to complete basic thoughts. It was heartbreaking, a spectacle that confirmed our worst fears about his deteriorating capacity," he concluded.