Not Fit for Presidential Duties: Ex-Pentagon Adviser on Biden’s Debate With Trump

Joe Biden displays alarming evidence on cognitive decline and is obviously not fit for the presidential duties, said retired US Army Colonel and former Department of Defense adviser Douglas Macgregor.

Joe Biden displays alarming evidence of cognitive decline and is obviously not fit for presidential duties, said the retired US Army Colonel and former Department of Defense adviser Douglas Macgregor.He believes that Biden is a puppet for his political advisors and allies who are pulling his strings and who used his mental health to fuel the “proxy war in Ukraine”. He stresses that the Biden administration also "eroded" US moral authority and credibility by supporting Israel in its "disproportionate actions in Gaza."

