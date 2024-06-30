https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/bye-sentinel-good-reasons-to-shelve-us-missile-program-1119186062.html

Bye, Sentinel? ‘Good Reasons’ to Shelve US Missile Program

The future of the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile has been up in the air since January 2024, when the US Air Force announced that the program had suffered “critical” cost and schedule overruns.

There are "pretty good chances" that the Pentagon will cancel the Sentinel nuclear missile program after its review, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense (DoD), told Sputnik commenting on a recent firing of a top official overseeing the program.The program could be put on hold for at least three reasons, she said.Land or ground-based missiles in the nuclear triad, which includes ICBMs, bombers and submarines, "are deployed and funded largely based on the idea that they will never be used, or if they are used, no government would survive those launches intact," the former DoD analyst noted.The Sentinel program, which aims to develop brand-new missiles to replace the more than 50-year-old Minuteman III ICBMs, was projected to cost $62.3 billion in 2015. Five years later, when the contract was awarded to Northrop Grumman, the project's price tag jumped to $96 billion. To date, it has ballooned to $131 billion, or 37% more than the previous estimate.The program has also experienced delays caused by supply chain and workforce issues at the manufacturing company, according to Breaking Defense.Under the Nunn-McCurdy Act of 1982, if the cost of a weapons project rises 25 percent or more above the baseline estimate, that constitutes a "critical" breach - the Pentagon must review the program.

