Crunch Time: Understanding France’s Snap Parliamentary Elections

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the country’s snap parliamentary elections after his party suffered a heavy defeat to Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally in the June 9 European Parliament vote.

Voters will cast their ballots on June 30 in the first of two possible rounds of the early French polls to elect 577 members of the National Assembly, the country’s parliament.Who is Taking Part and What to Expect Three major political blocs are competing, including Marine Le Pen’s hard-right National Rally (NR), President Emmanuel Macron’s center-right alliance Ensemble, and the left-wing bloc New Popular Front (NFP).How Do Elections Work?Voting kicks off at 06:00 GMT and is expected to end at 16:00 GMT, although polling stations in Paris and other major cities will stay open until 18:00 GMT.In the first round, the voter turnout needs to be at least 25% and a candidate ought to win an absolute majority of votes cast. In a multiparty system like France’s, these two conditions mean a second round of voting will most likely happen in some constituencies on July 7.Only those candidates who will secure at least 12.5% of the vote in the first round can compete in the second one, which effectively narrows the field of contestants.A popular French saying says: “In the first round you vote with your heart, in the second - with your head.”'Cohabitation'If a political force other than Macron's center-right alliance gets a majority, he will have to appoint a prime minister belonging to that bloc – a situation called “cohabitation” in France.Under cohabitation, the French government would implement policies that diverge from the president’s stance.What Do Party Leaders Say Macron, for his part, confirmed he would not step down if his party suffers in the vote, adding that he “does not intend to campaign more than [he did] in 2017 and 2022.”

