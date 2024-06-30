https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/hospitals-in-gaza-may-stop-working-in-48-hours-due-to-fuel-shortage-1119190001.html

Hospitals in Gaza May Stop Working in 48 Hours Due to Fuel Shortage

Hospitals in Gaza May Stop Working in 48 Hours Due to Fuel Shortage

Sputnik International

Hospitals, medical centers and oxygen stations in the Gaza Strip could shut down within 48 hours due to a lack of fuel needed to run generators, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.

2024-06-30T12:55+0000

2024-06-30T12:55+0000

2024-06-30T12:55+0000

world

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

israel

gaza strip

hamas

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/01/1116526893_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_41ae546b6ed4a872c02e82770fc6f545.jpg

The officials also called on the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to intervene quickly to provide fuel and generators.On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. As many as 120 hostages were believed to be still held by Hamas in Gaza, 43 of whom are dead. More than 37,800 people have been killed and over 86,900 others have been wounded in Israel's military operations, local authorities said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/us-has-provided-israel-with-10000-bombs-missiles-since-start-of-gaza-conflict---reports-1119174152.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestine-israel conflict, israel gaza conflict, gaza hospitals, gaza healthcare crisis, gaza health, gaza violence