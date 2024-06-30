https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/hospitals-in-gaza-may-stop-working-in-48-hours-due-to-fuel-shortage-1119190001.html
Hospitals in Gaza May Stop Working in 48 Hours Due to Fuel Shortage
Sputnik International
Hospitals, medical centers and oxygen stations in the Gaza Strip could shut down within 48 hours due to a lack of fuel needed to run generators, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. As many as 120 hostages were believed to be still held by Hamas in Gaza, 43 of whom are dead. More than 37,800 people have been killed and over 86,900 others have been wounded in Israel's military operations, local authorities said.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Hospitals, medical centers and oxygen stations in the Gaza Strip could shut down within 48 hours due to a lack of fuel needed to run generators, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.
The officials also called on the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to intervene quickly to provide fuel and generators
.
"The health ministry is again warning that the remaining hospitals, medical centers and oxygen stations will stop operating within 48 hours because they are running out of the fuel
needed to run the generators," the ministry said on Telegram.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. As many as 120 hostages were believed to be still held by Hamas in Gaza, 43 of whom are dead.
More than 37,800 people have been killed and over 86,900 others have been wounded in Israel's military operations, local authorities said.