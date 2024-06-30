https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/north-korea-accuses-us-japan-south-korea-of-creating-asian-version-of-nato-1119188258.html

North Korea Accuses US, Japan, South Korea of Creating 'Asian Version of NATO'

North Korea Accuses US, Japan, South Korea of Creating 'Asian Version of NATO'

Sputnik International

The North Korean Foreign Ministry has accused Japan, the United States and South Korea (ROK) of creating a "Asian version of NATO" over holding trilateral military drills earlier in the month

2024-06-30T10:10+0000

2024-06-30T10:10+0000

2024-06-30T10:10+0000

asia

asian version of nato

north korea

japan

south korea

us

us hegemony

nato

korean central news agency (kcna)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116220084_0:116:3231:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_b221909f17846706857b7dd4552b3162.jpg

On Saturday, Freedom Edge, a three-day military exercise involving Japan, the US and South Korea concluded in the East China Sea. The drills, which will be conducted annually, were designed at the three-way summit at Camp David last August to boost military cooperation amid tensions on the Korean peninsula amid North Korea’s increased tests of ballistic missiles. At the conclusion of the Camp David summit, the US, Japan and South Korea agreed to respond immediately to any threat against any of them, the statement read. The three countries already share missile threat data in real time, the statement read. Unlike AUKUS, the new trilateral military bloc is a "war and aggression mechanism" and is ready to enter into military confrontation with other countries on Washington's orders, the statement read. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the trilateral military alliance between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo is aimed not only against North Korea, but also to contain Moscow and Beijing. The only real threat in the Indo-Pacific region is US policy, while other issues, including North Korea's missile policy, must be resolved through a collective response, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/moscow-says-protested-to-japan-over-plans-to-hold-military-drills-on-hokkaido-1119169583.html

north korea

japan

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, asian version of nato, us hegemony, us militarism, us asia-pacific