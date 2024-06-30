International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/north-korea-accuses-us-japan-south-korea-of-creating-asian-version-of-nato-1119188258.html
North Korea Accuses US, Japan, South Korea of Creating 'Asian Version of NATO'
North Korea Accuses US, Japan, South Korea of Creating 'Asian Version of NATO'
Sputnik International
The North Korean Foreign Ministry has accused Japan, the United States and South Korea (ROK) of creating a "Asian version of NATO" over holding trilateral military drills earlier in the month
2024-06-30T10:10+0000
2024-06-30T10:10+0000
asia
asian version of nato
north korea
japan
south korea
us
us hegemony
nato
korean central news agency (kcna)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116220084_0:116:3231:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_b221909f17846706857b7dd4552b3162.jpg
On Saturday, Freedom Edge, a three-day military exercise involving Japan, the US and South Korea concluded in the East China Sea. The drills, which will be conducted annually, were designed at the three-way summit at Camp David last August to boost military cooperation amid tensions on the Korean peninsula amid North Korea’s increased tests of ballistic missiles. At the conclusion of the Camp David summit, the US, Japan and South Korea agreed to respond immediately to any threat against any of them, the statement read. The three countries already share missile threat data in real time, the statement read. Unlike AUKUS, the new trilateral military bloc is a "war and aggression mechanism" and is ready to enter into military confrontation with other countries on Washington's orders, the statement read. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the trilateral military alliance between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo is aimed not only against North Korea, but also to contain Moscow and Beijing. The only real threat in the Indo-Pacific region is US policy, while other issues, including North Korea's missile policy, must be resolved through a collective response, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/moscow-says-protested-to-japan-over-plans-to-hold-military-drills-on-hokkaido-1119169583.html
north korea
japan
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116220084_251:0:2982:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d20c9730881727fedb3bf72f183a03ab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, asian version of nato, us hegemony, us militarism, us asia-pacific
north korea, asian version of nato, us hegemony, us militarism, us asia-pacific

North Korea Accuses US, Japan, South Korea of Creating 'Asian Version of NATO'

10:10 GMT 30.06.2024
© AP PhotoU.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, F-16 fighter jets, South Korean Air Force F-15K fighter jets and Japanese Air Force F-2 fighter jets fly over South Korea's southern island of Jeju during a joint air drill, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 in a show of force against North Korea.
U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, F-16 fighter jets, South Korean Air Force F-15K fighter jets and Japanese Air Force F-2 fighter jets fly over South Korea's southern island of Jeju during a joint air drill, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 in a show of force against North Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2024
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) The North Korean Foreign Ministry has accused Japan, the United States and South Korea (ROK) of creating a "Asian version of NATO" over holding trilateral military drills earlier in the month, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.
On Saturday, Freedom Edge, a three-day military exercise involving Japan, the US and South Korea concluded in the East China Sea. The drills, which will be conducted annually, were designed at the three-way summit at Camp David last August to boost military cooperation amid tensions on the Korean peninsula amid North Korea’s increased tests of ballistic missiles.

"The U.S. is now claiming that the U.S.-Japan-ROK relations are just cooperative ones for strengthening regional stability and security and do not mean NATO of Asian version, but it is nothing but rhetoric to evade international criticism of the formation of an aggressive bloc," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry building - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2024
World
Moscow Protests Against Japan's Plans to Hold Military Drills on Hokkaido
28 June, 17:01 GMT
At the conclusion of the Camp David summit, the US, Japan and South Korea agreed to respond immediately to any threat against any of them, the statement read.
"This is, in essence, reminiscent of NATO's principle of collective defense," the ministry added.
The three countries already share missile threat data in real time, the statement read.

"As NATO stages annual joint military drills in all spheres including land, sea, air and cyberspace, the U.S., Japan and the ROK decided to regularly stage tripartite multi-domain joint military drills. This means that the U.S.-Japan-ROK relations have taken on the full-fledged appearance of Asian-version NATO," the foreign ministry added.

Unlike AUKUS, the new trilateral military bloc is a "war and aggression mechanism" and is ready to enter into military confrontation with other countries on Washington's orders, the statement read.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the trilateral military alliance between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo is aimed not only against North Korea, but also to contain Moscow and Beijing. The only real threat in the Indo-Pacific region is US policy, while other issues, including North Korea's missile policy, must be resolved through a collective response, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала