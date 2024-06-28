https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/moscow-says-protested-to-japan-over-plans-to-hold-military-drills-on-hokkaido-1119169583.html

Moscow Says Protested to Japan Over Plans to Hold Military Drills on Hokkaido

Moscow has strongly protested to the Japanese Embassy in Russia over Tokyo's plans to hold a series of joint military exercises with Germany and Spain on the island of Hokkaido in close proximity to Russia's borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On June 28, the Japanese Embassy in Russia was expressed a strong protest in connection with the plans of the Japanese authorities to conduct a series of joint military exercises with Germany and Spain on the island of Hokkaido in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the Russian Federation from July 19 to 25," the statement said. Moscow considers Tokyo's plans to hold military exercises near Russia's borders as a potential threat to its security, the ministry said.

