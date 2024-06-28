International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/moscow-says-protested-to-japan-over-plans-to-hold-military-drills-on-hokkaido-1119169583.html
Moscow Says Protested to Japan Over Plans to Hold Military Drills on Hokkaido
Moscow Says Protested to Japan Over Plans to Hold Military Drills on Hokkaido
Sputnik International
Moscow has strongly protested to the Japanese Embassy in Russia over Tokyo's plans to hold a series of joint military exercises with Germany and Spain on the island of Hokkaido in close proximity to Russia's borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2024-06-28T17:01+0000
2024-06-28T17:01+0000
world
russia
moscow
hokkaido
japan
military drills
military exercises
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117618882_0:152:3039:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_69f76c8107a5a2afafc7bbad330f5dcc.jpg
"On June 28, the Japanese Embassy in Russia was expressed a strong protest in connection with the plans of the Japanese authorities to conduct a series of joint military exercises with Germany and Spain on the island of Hokkaido in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the Russian Federation from July 19 to 25," the statement said. Moscow considers Tokyo's plans to hold military exercises near Russia's borders as a potential threat to its security, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/us-japan-and-south-korea-agree-to-massive-drills-in-increasingly-militarized-asia-pacific-1118748144.html
russia
moscow
hokkaido
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117618882_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bed4155d547bdd9fc5b4f9efb04727ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan's military drills, japan's military exercises, military drills in hokkaido, joint military excercizes in asia
japan's military drills, japan's military exercises, military drills in hokkaido, joint military excercizes in asia

Moscow Says Protested to Japan Over Plans to Hold Military Drills on Hokkaido

17:01 GMT 28.06.2024
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe Russian Foreign Ministry building
The Russian Foreign Ministry building - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2024
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow has strongly protested to the Japanese Embassy in Russia over Tokyo's plans to hold a series of joint military exercises with Germany and Spain on the island of Hokkaido in close proximity to Russia's borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"On June 28, the Japanese Embassy in Russia was expressed a strong protest in connection with the plans of the Japanese authorities to conduct a series of joint military exercises with Germany and Spain on the island of Hokkaido in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the Russian Federation from July 19 to 25," the statement said.
Moscow considers Tokyo's plans to hold military exercises near Russia's borders as a potential threat to its security, the ministry said.

"It [embassy] was warned about adequate countermeasures to strengthen the defense capability and protect the sovereignty of the Russian Federation," the ministry concluded.

(L-R) Japan's Defence Minister Minoru Kihara, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korea's Defence Minister Shin Won-sik attend a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on June 2, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2024
Asia
US, Japan and South Korea Agree to Massive Drills in Increasingly Militarized Asia-Pacific
2 June, 14:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала