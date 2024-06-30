https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/rapid-reaction-you-say-uk-has-just-four-fighter-jets-to-respond-to-enemy-strike--ex-raf-chief-1119189848.html

Rapid Reaction, You Say? UK Has Just Four Fighter Jets to Respond to Enemy Strike – Ex-RAF Chief

British lawmakers last year warned that the UK’s combat aircraft fleet is “alarmingly” low in number and would struggle to defend the country in a potential all-out war.

The UK possesses just four fighter jets ready to scramble immediately in case of a possible enemy attack on its territory, Air Marshal Greg Bagwell, a former Royal Air Force (RAF) commander, has told The Sun.The four Eurofighter Typhoon jets, which can be deployed as part of Britain's Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) regime, are based at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland and at RAF Coningsby in eastern England's Lincolnshire, according to Bagwell.Bagwell argued that the rest of the RAF could stand up "relatively quickly" and prepare other warplanes for retaliation against an enemy threat, warning, however, that the relevant resources could soon be exhausted."We don't have planes on alert spread across the country. The aircraft that we do have are not going to defend against a significant attack like we're seeing in Ukraine every day," Bagwell stressed, in an apparent nod to Russia’s current offensive.This came after the UK’s Parliamentary Defense Committee earlier warned that the RAF now lacks the capabilities for combat, air transport and early warning aircraft.A Ministry of Defense command paper in 2021 ordered cuts to aircraft numbers that are creating a combat air shortfall in jet numbers that could persist into the 2030s, per the panel."Combat aircraft numbers are already low. […] This is unacceptable. The [Ministry of Defense] and RAF must consider as a matter of urgency how they can increase combat air mass in the short term," the lawmakers pointed out.

