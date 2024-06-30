https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/russian-forces-liberate-spornoye-and-novoaleksandrovka-settlements-in-donetsk-region-1119188678.html
Russian Forces Liberate Spornoye and Novoalexandrovka Settlements in Donetsk Region
"Units of the Yug Group of Forces have liberated the settlement of Spornoye in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active operations. [...] Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated the settlement of Novoalexandrovka following successful actions," the ministry reported.
10:16 GMT 30.06.2024 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 30.06.2024)
The Russian military has liberated Spornoye and Novoalexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Sunday.
"Units of the Yug Group of Forces have liberated the settlement of Spornoye in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active operations. [...] Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated the settlement of Novoalexandrovka following successful actions," the ministry reported.