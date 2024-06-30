International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/russian-forces-liberate-spornoye-and-novoaleksandrovka-settlements-in-donetsk-region-1119188678.html
Russian Forces Liberate Spornoye and Novoalexandrovka Settlements in Donetsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Spornoye and Novoalexandrovka Settlements in Donetsk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian military has liberated Spornoye and Novoalexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Sunday. 30.06.2024, Sputnik International
2024-06-30T10:16+0000
2024-06-30T10:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118267339_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_24dcfdde2ba488350c75652e498a4dc0.jpg
"Units of the Yug Group of Forces have liberated the settlement of Spornoye in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active operations. [...] Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated the settlement of Novoalexandrovka following successful actions," the ministry reported.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118267339_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b9d0084608bc4fbb41e83a343a7a9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donetsk
donetsk

Russian Forces Liberate Spornoye and Novoalexandrovka Settlements in Donetsk Region

10:16 GMT 30.06.2024 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 30.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA serviceman of Russian Central Military District gives a thumbs-up
A serviceman of Russian Central Military District gives a thumbs-up - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Being updated
The Russian military has liberated Spornoye and Novoalexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Sunday.
"Units of the Yug Group of Forces have liberated the settlement of Spornoye in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active operations. [...] Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated the settlement of Novoalexandrovka following successful actions," the ministry reported.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала