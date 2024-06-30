https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/russian-forces-liberate-spornoye-and-novoaleksandrovka-settlements-in-donetsk-region-1119188678.html

Russian Forces Liberate Spornoye and Novoalexandrovka Settlements in Donetsk Region

The Russian military has liberated Spornoye and Novoalexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Sunday. 30.06.2024, Sputnik International

"Units of the Yug Group of Forces have liberated the settlement of Spornoye in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active operations. [...] Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have liberated the settlement of Novoalexandrovka following successful actions," the ministry reported.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

