Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 36 Ukrainian Drones Over Russia’s Territory
The Russian air defense destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk, Lipetsk, Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol and Belgorod Regions over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense destroyed 15 drones over the Kursk Region, nine drones over the Lipetsk Region, four drones both over the Voronezh and Bryansk Regions, and two drones both over the Oryol and Belgorod Regions," the ministry said in a statement.Commenting on deliberate drone attacks on civilian infrastructure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that war crimes became a trademark of Zelensky regime, while other Russian officials underscored that such attempts are acts of pure terrorism.
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 36 Ukrainian Drones Over Russia’s Territory

A Pantsir-S air defense missile system shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia
The Russian air defense destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk, Lipetsk, Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol and Belgorod Regions over the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense destroyed 15 drones over the Kursk Region, nine drones over the Lipetsk Region, four drones both over the Voronezh and Bryansk Regions, and two drones both over the Oryol and Belgorod Regions," the ministry said in a statement.
Commenting on deliberate drone attacks on civilian infrastructure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that war crimes became a trademark of Zelensky regime, while other Russian officials underscored that such attempts are acts of pure terrorism.
