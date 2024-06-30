https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/russian-forces-strike-kraken-battalions-base-in-kharkov-suburbs---underground-network-1119195717.html
Russian Forces Strike Kraken Battalion's Base in Kharkov Suburbs - Underground Network
Russian Forces Strike Kraken Battalion's Base in Kharkov Suburbs - Underground Network
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a base of the Ukrainian national battalion Kraken located in the suburbs of the city of Kharkov, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik.
2024-06-30T16:02+0000
2024-06-30T16:02+0000
2024-06-30T16:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kharkov
nikolayev
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119195370_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_29f4e146e3be0bb466b96bce21332b6a.jpg
"At 4:25 p.m. [11:25 GMT] in the suburbs of Kharkov, in the area of Komsomolskoye Lake, there was an incoming strike. Kharkov residents write that [the Russians] hit the base of the Kraken national battalion, where the Banderites were training and being trained," Lebedev said. He also provided a photo showing a column of black smoke. On June 28, Lebedev reported multiple strikes on the area of deployment of the Ukrainian forces and Kraken militants in the Nikolayev region.
kharkov
nikolayev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119195370_42:0:2773:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ecb875555de862e7279fce4fcadc735e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mykolaiv, kharkiv, kraken battalion, russian special operation, special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine
mykolaiv, kharkiv, kraken battalion, russian special operation, special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Kraken Battalion's Base in Kharkov Suburbs - Underground Network
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a base of the Ukrainian national battalion Kraken located in the suburbs of the city of Kharkov, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik.
"At 4:25 p.m. [11:25 GMT] in the suburbs of Kharkov, in the area of Komsomolskoye Lake, there was an incoming strike. Kharkov residents write that [the Russians] hit the base of the Kraken national battalion
, where the Banderites were training and being trained," Lebedev said.
He also provided a photo showing a column of black smoke.
On June 28, Lebedev reported
multiple strikes on the area of deployment of the Ukrainian forces and Kraken militants in the Nikolayev region.