Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Strike Kraken Battalion's Base in Kharkov Suburbs - Underground Network
The Russian armed forces struck a base of the Ukrainian national battalion Kraken located in the suburbs of the city of Kharkov, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik.
"At 4:25 p.m. [11:25 GMT] in the suburbs of Kharkov, in the area of Komsomolskoye Lake, there was an incoming strike. Kharkov residents write that [the Russians] hit the base of the Kraken national battalion, where the Banderites were training and being trained," Lebedev said. He also provided a photo showing a column of black smoke. On June 28, Lebedev reported multiple strikes on the area of deployment of the Ukrainian forces and Kraken militants in the Nikolayev region.
16:02 GMT 30.06.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman fires a NSV Utyos heavy machine gun at an air target amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a base of the Ukrainian national battalion Kraken located in the suburbs of the city of Kharkov, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik.
"At 4:25 p.m. [11:25 GMT] in the suburbs of Kharkov, in the area of Komsomolskoye Lake, there was an incoming strike. Kharkov residents write that [the Russians] hit the base of the Kraken national battalion, where the Banderites were training and being trained," Lebedev said.
He also provided a photo showing a column of black smoke.
On June 28, Lebedev reported multiple strikes on the area of deployment of the Ukrainian forces and Kraken militants in the Nikolayev region.
