https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/russian-forces-strike-kraken-battalions-base-in-kharkov-suburbs---underground-network-1119195717.html

Russian Forces Strike Kraken Battalion's Base in Kharkov Suburbs - Underground Network

Russian Forces Strike Kraken Battalion's Base in Kharkov Suburbs - Underground Network

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck a base of the Ukrainian national battalion Kraken located in the suburbs of the city of Kharkov, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik.

2024-06-30T16:02+0000

2024-06-30T16:02+0000

2024-06-30T16:02+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kharkov

nikolayev

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119195370_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_29f4e146e3be0bb466b96bce21332b6a.jpg

"At 4:25 p.m. [11:25 GMT] in the suburbs of Kharkov, in the area of Komsomolskoye Lake, there was an incoming strike. Kharkov residents write that [the Russians] hit the base of the Kraken national battalion, where the Banderites were training and being trained," Lebedev said. He also provided a photo showing a column of black smoke. On June 28, Lebedev reported multiple strikes on the area of deployment of the Ukrainian forces and Kraken militants in the Nikolayev region.

kharkov

nikolayev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mykolaiv, kharkiv, kraken battalion, russian special operation, special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine