Russia Strikes Ukraine's HIMARS Missiles Warehouse in Zaporozhye - Underground Network
A powerful explosion occurred in the village of Matveyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, targeting a Ukrainian warehouse storing HIMARS missiles, according to Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, who spoke with Sputnik.
"At 5:45 p.m. local time [14:45 GMT] Matveyevka was hit again, loudly. After the second hit, the military from the surrounding villages left in the direction of Volnyansk and Matveyevka ... There was a large warehouse in Matveyevka with MLRS [multiple launch rocket systems] and long-range missiles for HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems]," Lebedev said. A large convoy of ambulances headed towards Matveevka from Zaporozhye after the explosion, he noted. Lebedev added that there was another explosion in a quarry in the Kamennoye settlement of the Zaporozhye Region at 11:25 GMT, where Ukrainian troops kept a warehouse with ammunition and military equipment.
DONETSK, June 29 (Sputnik) - A powerful explosion has rocked the village of Matveyevka in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region, where the Ukrainian troops' warehouse with HIMARS long-range missiles was located, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik.
"At 5:45 p.m. local time [14:45 GMT] Matveyevka was hit again, loudly. After the second hit, the military from the surrounding villages left in the direction of Volnyansk and Matveyevka ... There was a large warehouse in Matveyevka with MLRS [multiple launch rocket systems] and long-range missiles for HIMARS
[High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems]," Lebedev said.
A large convoy of ambulances headed towards Matveevka from Zaporozhye after the explosion, he noted.
Lebedev added that there was another explosion in a quarry in the Kamennoye settlement of the Zaporozhye Region
at 11:25 GMT, where Ukrainian troops kept a warehouse with ammunition and military equipment.