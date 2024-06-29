https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/russia-strikes-ukraines-himars-missiles-warehouse-in-zaporozhye---underground-network-1119182786.html

Russia Strikes Ukraine's HIMARS Missiles Warehouse in Zaporozhye - Underground Network

A powerful explosion occurred in the village of Matveyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, targeting a Ukrainian warehouse storing HIMARS missiles, according to Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, who spoke with Sputnik.

"At 5:45 p.m. local time [14:45 GMT] Matveyevka was hit again, loudly. After the second hit, the military from the surrounding villages left in the direction of Volnyansk and Matveyevka ... There was a large warehouse in Matveyevka with MLRS [multiple launch rocket systems] and long-range missiles for HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems]," Lebedev said. A large convoy of ambulances headed towards Matveevka from Zaporozhye after the explosion, he noted. Lebedev added that there was another explosion in a quarry in the Kamennoye settlement of the Zaporozhye Region at 11:25 GMT, where Ukrainian troops kept a warehouse with ammunition and military equipment.

