https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/saudi-arabia-calls-on-its-citizens-to-immediately-leave-lebanon---embassy-1119184369.html

Saudi Arabia Calls on Its Citizens to Immediately Leave Lebanon - Embassy

Saudi Arabia Calls on Its Citizens to Immediately Leave Lebanon - Embassy

Sputnik International

Saudi Arabia has reiterated its travel ban to Lebanon and called on its citizens to immediately leave the country.

2024-06-30T01:22+0000

2024-06-30T01:22+0000

2024-06-30T01:22+0000

world

hassan nasrallah

lebanon

saudi arabia

israel defense forces (idf)

hezbollah

israel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119154631_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0f09fb99d3e847c9e28252c80852dde.jpg

"The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Lebanese Republic is following with concern the current events in southern Lebanon, once again calls on all Saudi citizens to comply with the decision to ban travel to Lebanon and calls on citizens there to immediately leave Lebanese territory," the embassy said on Saturday. On June 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz later said that Israel was "very close" to a decision to "change the rules" against Hezbollah and Lebanon, threatening to destroy the movement "in an all-out war" and to "severely hit" Lebanon. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said that the movement could invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensifies further. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters fire at each other's positions in areas along the border on a daily basis. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said that around 100,000 people had to leave their homes in border areas, while the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that 80,000 Israelis had to do the same.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/lebanese-prime-minister-says-his-country-in-state-of-war-due-to-threats-from-israel-1119184042.html

lebanon

saudi arabia

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

saudi arabia tells citizens to leave lebanon, israeli-lebanon war, israeli houthi war,