International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/saudi-arabia-calls-on-its-citizens-to-immediately-leave-lebanon---embassy-1119184369.html
Saudi Arabia Calls on Its Citizens to Immediately Leave Lebanon - Embassy
Saudi Arabia Calls on Its Citizens to Immediately Leave Lebanon - Embassy
Sputnik International
Saudi Arabia has reiterated its travel ban to Lebanon and called on its citizens to immediately leave the country.
2024-06-30T01:22+0000
2024-06-30T01:22+0000
world
hassan nasrallah
lebanon
saudi arabia
israel defense forces (idf)
hezbollah
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119154631_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0f09fb99d3e847c9e28252c80852dde.jpg
"The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Lebanese Republic is following with concern the current events in southern Lebanon, once again calls on all Saudi citizens to comply with the decision to ban travel to Lebanon and calls on citizens there to immediately leave Lebanese territory," the embassy said on Saturday. On June 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz later said that Israel was "very close" to a decision to "change the rules" against Hezbollah and Lebanon, threatening to destroy the movement "in an all-out war" and to "severely hit" Lebanon. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said that the movement could invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensifies further. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters fire at each other's positions in areas along the border on a daily basis. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said that around 100,000 people had to leave their homes in border areas, while the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that 80,000 Israelis had to do the same.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/lebanese-prime-minister-says-his-country-in-state-of-war-due-to-threats-from-israel-1119184042.html
lebanon
saudi arabia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1b/1119154631_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8fdbc0c1724750c6408e4abea95249e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia tells citizens to leave lebanon, israeli-lebanon war, israeli houthi war,
saudi arabia tells citizens to leave lebanon, israeli-lebanon war, israeli houthi war,

Saudi Arabia Calls on Its Citizens to Immediately Leave Lebanon - Embassy

01:22 GMT 30.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / RABIH DAHERA smoke plume billows during Israeli bombardment on the village of Kfarshuba in south Lebanon near the border with Israel on June 26, 2024 amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
A smoke plume billows during Israeli bombardment on the village of Kfarshuba in south Lebanon near the border with Israel on June 26, 2024 amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / RABIH DAHER
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia has called on its citizens to immediately leave Lebanon amid security risks associated with possible war between Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah and Israel, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon said.
"The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Lebanese Republic is following with concern the current events in southern Lebanon, once again calls on all Saudi citizens to comply with the decision to ban travel to Lebanon and calls on citizens there to immediately leave Lebanese territory," the embassy said on Saturday.
On June 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had approved operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz later said that Israel was "very close" to a decision to "change the rules" against Hezbollah and Lebanon, threatening to destroy the movement "in an all-out war" and to "severely hit" Lebanon. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said that the movement could invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensifies further.
Fires and black smoke rise from between the houses of the northern Israeli border town of Metula which hit by Hezbollah shelling, is seen from the Lebanese side of the Lebanese town of Marjayoun, Lebanon, Saturday, June 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2024
World
Lebanese Prime Minister Says His Country in State of War Due to Threats From Israel
Yesterday, 23:25 GMT
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The IDF and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters fire at each other's positions in areas along the border on a daily basis. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said that around 100,000 people had to leave their homes in border areas, while the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that 80,000 Israelis had to do the same.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала