https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/thousands-of-nato-troops-on-belarus-border-heightening-tensions--minsk-1119197838.html
Thousands of NATO Troops on Belarus Border, Heightening Tensions – Minsk
Thousands of NATO Troops on Belarus Border, Heightening Tensions – Minsk
Sputnik International
MINSK (Sputnik) - Ten NATO battalion tactical groups remain stationed near Belarus's border with European Union member states, Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said Sunday.
2024-06-30T20:47+0000
2024-06-30T20:47+0000
2024-06-30T20:48+0000
belarus
nato
european union (eu)
world
belarusian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119197924_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7969e4a7c6a3e6a03c26d4051b1a8e34.jpg
MINSK (Sputnik) - Ten NATO battalion tactical groups remain stationed near Belarus's border with European Union member states, Belarusian Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said Sunday. "Today we have 10 battalion tactical groups of NATO with a total strength of over 20,000 people located near our border," the First Deputy Defense Minister told All-National Television. "Six of these groups are American. Why fly here from overseas and deploy a contingent here? They said it was temporary."Muraveiko recalled there is an adage that goes, "nothing is more permanent than something temporary," adding that such proximity is "bothering and straining." The military official added that the situation encourages Belarus to carefully evaluate every action taken by NATO troops, claiming the country is "studying the techniques and methods" they employ.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/belarus-border-committee-says-stopped-ukraines-quadcopter-from-entering-airspace-using-arms-1119164171.html
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119197924_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_254e9c8bf9af3d6faed0378a9e2aee08.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belarus, border, nato, nato troops, nato soldiers on belerusian border, belarus defense ministry, ten nato battalion tactical groups, 20,000 nato troops on belarus border
belarus, border, nato, nato troops, nato soldiers on belerusian border, belarus defense ministry, ten nato battalion tactical groups, 20,000 nato troops on belarus border
Thousands of NATO Troops on Belarus Border, Heightening Tensions – Minsk
20:47 GMT 30.06.2024 (Updated: 20:48 GMT 30.06.2024)
The Union State country has closely allied with Moscow in its military operation in the Donbass, with President Alexander Lukashenko offering strong political support.
MINSK (Sputnik) - Ten NATO battalion tactical groups remain stationed near Belarus's border with European Union member states, Belarusian Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said Sunday.
"Today we have 10 battalion tactical groups of NATO with a total strength of over 20,000 people located near our border," the First Deputy Defense Minister told All-National Television. "Six of these groups are American. Why fly here from overseas and deploy a contingent here? They said it was temporary."
Muraveiko recalled there is an adage that goes, "nothing is more permanent than something temporary," adding that such proximity is "bothering and straining."
The military official added that the situation encourages Belarus to carefully evaluate every action taken by NATO troops, claiming the country is "studying the techniques and methods" they employ.