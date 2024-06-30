https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/thousands-of-nato-troops-on-belarus-border-heightening-tensions--minsk-1119197838.html

Thousands of NATO Troops on Belarus Border, Heightening Tensions – Minsk

Sputnik International

MINSK (Sputnik) - Ten NATO battalion tactical groups remain stationed near Belarus's border with European Union member states, Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said Sunday.

MINSK (Sputnik) - Ten NATO battalion tactical groups remain stationed near Belarus's border with European Union member states, Belarusian Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said Sunday. "Today we have 10 battalion tactical groups of NATO with a total strength of over 20,000 people located near our border," the First Deputy Defense Minister told All-National Television. "Six of these groups are American. Why fly here from overseas and deploy a contingent here? They said it was temporary."Muraveiko recalled there is an adage that goes, "nothing is more permanent than something temporary," adding that such proximity is "bothering and straining." The military official added that the situation encourages Belarus to carefully evaluate every action taken by NATO troops, claiming the country is "studying the techniques and methods" they employ.

