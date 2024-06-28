Belarus Border Committee Says Stopped Ukraine's Quadcopter From Entering Airspace Using Arms

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/belarus-border-committee-says-stopped-ukraines-quadcopter-from-entering-airspace-using-arms-1119164171.html
Belarusian border guards have stopped with the use of military weapons the violation of airspace by a quadcopter from Ukraine, which was conducting reconnaissance of Belarusian industrial facilities and border infrastructure, the State Border Committee of Belarus said on Friday.
"Reconnaissance flights of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles [UAV] are regularly observed along the border ... Thus, on June 26, in the Yelsk district of the Gomel region, a border patrol ... stopped the violation of airspace by a quadcopter moving from Ukrainian territory deep into Belarus as a result of the use of military weapons and means of suppression. The unmanned aerial vehicle was forced to land 150 meters [492 feet] from the state border," the committee wrote on Telegram. Video files were found on the UAV's flash card, the authority said, adding that their analysis indicates that "the aircraft was conducting reconnaissance of industrial facilities located in the border area, as well as border infrastructure." The authority also said that it is taking additional measures to cover the border with Ukraine against the backdrop of reports about the presence of Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps* nearby. *banned as a terrorist organization in Russia.
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian border guards have stopped with the use of military weapons the violation of airspace by a quadcopter from Ukraine, which was conducting reconnaissance of Belarusian industrial facilities and border infrastructure, the State Border Committee of Belarus said on Friday.
"Reconnaissance flights of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles
[UAV] are regularly observed along the border ... Thus, on June 26, in the Yelsk district of the Gomel region, a border patrol ... stopped the violation of airspace by a quadcopter moving from Ukrainian territory
deep into Belarus as a result of the use of military weapons and means of suppression. The unmanned aerial vehicle was forced to land 150 meters [492 feet] from the state border," the committee wrote on Telegram.
Video files were found on the UAV's flash card, the authority said, adding that their analysis indicates that "the aircraft was conducting reconnaissance of industrial facilities located in the border area, as well as border infrastructure
."
The authority also said that it is taking additional measures to cover the border with Ukraine against the backdrop of reports about the presence of Ukraine's right-wing Russian Volunteer Corps* nearby.
"In addition, the day before, in the same direction, during operational activities, a cache with components for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices was discovered. Containers with two kilograms [4.4 pounds] of plastic explosive, actuating fuses with fuses and detonators were discovered," the committee said.
*banned as a terrorist organization in Russia.